Jim Brandenburg, one of the most famous wildlife photographers in the world, has died aged 79. Jim was associated with Canon, Nikon and Hasselblad, and is best known for his hugely influential books, including Brother Wolf: A Forgotten Promise (1993).

This book also contained one of his most iconic wolf images. Another important book was Chased by the Light: A 90 Day Journey (1998) – for 90 days between the autumnal equinox and the winter solstice, Jim would only take one photograph a day. It remains required reading for all serious wildlife and landscape photographers.

Jim was noted for his arctic wolf photography in particular, and wrote a column on the subject for AP

Hugely respected by his peers

Born in Minnesota in 1945, Jim Brandenburg started out as a press photographer before forging a 40-year relationship with National Geographic magazine. This culminated in 2023, when he received the National Geographic Lifetime Achievement Award – a huge honour for Jim, as he was nominated by 200 of the magazine’s top photographers.

‘I have been so very fortunate over the years to have received some precious and treasured awards around the world, but this one is unique for me because it is from my peers — some of the finest photographic talent in the world,’ he said.

Honours also came from several camera makers; he was made a a Nikon Legend Behind the Lens in 2001, a Hasselblad Master in 2002 and a Canon Explorer of Light 2005–2008.

Indeed, Jim was a close friend of Gray Levett, owner of Nikon specialist Grays of Westminster, and spoke at various events organised by the retailer over the years. Jim was also a columnist for AP and you can read some of the fascinating articles he wrote for us here.

A signed photo of Jim with his National Geographic Award, sent to Grays of Westminster

Helping to fight wildlife crime

Jim was one of the cohort of photographers for Photographers Against Wildlife Crime, which former AP editor Keith Wilson and campaigning photojournalist Britta Jaschinski launched in 2018. ‘Indisputably, Jim was one of the greatest photographers to walk the planet,’ Keith said in a tribute.

‘More than that, he was a generous, kind and loving soul who always brought a warmth to the room and a smile to my face whenever we met. Such was his influence that he seemed ever present. We have lost one of the best. I will miss him.’

Jim with Keith Wilson (right) at the exhibition and book launch of Photographers Against Wildlife Crime at the Festival of Nature Photography in Montier, France in 2018.

While Jim was one of a kind, we have a great line-up of wildlife photographers speaking at our Festival of Outdoor Photography, which takes place at the historic Royal Geographical Society in central London from May 30th to June 1st. Book your discounted early bird tickets here.