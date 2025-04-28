Sponsored.

In a world where smartphone cameras are expected to do everything, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G Android smartphone stands out by doing one thing exceptionally well: letting users experience the world through their lens.

The Infiinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is designed to help you capture what truly matters, from the grandeur of distant architecture to the intimacy of a fleeting glance – without ever becoming a distraction and startling the subjects.

Inside the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G

At the heart of this imaging innovation lies Infinix’s Ultra-Flex Pro+ System – a 50MP OIS (optical image stabilisation) periscope lens with up to 6x digital lossless zoom and 100x ultra-zoom capabilities. It’s the highest configuration telephoto lens in its class, packed into a body that’s just 7.99mm thin.

Thanks to AI Super-Resolution and OIS, users can capture sharp, shake-free images that feel cinematic, even when zoomed in from across the street or across the city.

Whether you’re a casual smartphone photographer or a seasoned creative professional, the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G adapts to your pace and skill level. The Double-Tap Quick Launch opens your camera in 0.5 seconds, perfect for street moments that disappear in a blink. And with built-in filters like Bright, Retro, Black & White, and Time Travel, your images get a pro finish straight out of the camera.

To demonstrate the camera’s creative power, Infinix invited three award-winning photographers to put the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G to the test in some very diverse locations. These photographers used the phone in three cities, through distinct approaches to storytelling.

Hersley Casero: the award-winning street poet

Based in Dumaguete City, Philippines, Hersley is a finalist in the Sony World Photography Awards and winner of multiple international awards. He is best known for his signature Catch A Moment style – a fluid blend of movement, colour, and emotion inspired by the streets of his coastal hometown. ‘Dumaguete City is known as the City of Gentle People,’ Hersley explains.

Credit: Hersley Casero:

Armed with the lightweight and discreet NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G, Hersley captured street vendors cloaked in floral bouquets, children mid-air above the sea, and quiet moments behind vibrant red curtains. Each photo feels spontaneous yet intentional – a lyrical take on real life that reveals beauty in the mundane.

‘The phone was lightweight, discreet, and responsive, making it perfect for catching life’s spontaneous moments,’ Hersley notes. ‘It allowed me to preserve visual stories that may have otherwise passed unseen.’

Credit: Hersley Casero:

Clara Vannucci: The eye behind high fashion and a global storyteller

A correspondent for The New York Times and contributor to TIME, Vogue, and Vanity Fair, Clara Vannucci combines her fashion background with an eye for culture and reportage. Certified by Leica and trusted by premier brands like Chanel and Gucci, Clara took the Note 50 Pro+ 5G to the streets of Florence during peak tourist season. ‘My goal is to highlight both the critical aspects of over-tourism and the undeniable beauty of the city,’ she explains.

Credit: Clara Vannucci

From a newlywed couple posing beside a centuries-old church to soldiers marching through alleys dating from the Renaissance, Clara’s images balance warmth and social observation. The phone’s 50MP camera delivered crisp textures, subtle shadow play, and cinematic colour – perfectly matching her editorial instincts.

“I wanted something lightweight but powerful,” Clara adds. “The Note 50 Pro+ gave me the freedom to move, observe, and capture with clarity – without interrupting the scene.”

Credit: Clara Vannucci

Micro Mai: the architect of cinematic stillness

With a Vogue-selected portfolio, accolades from the Los Angeles and Budapest photography festivals, and second place in IPPA 2024 (the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition), Micro Mai explores the connection between urban form and human emotion. In Rotterdam, a city known for its architectural daring and postwar reinvention, Micro used the Note 50 Pro+ to capture geometric serenity.

“My photographic exploration focuses on the interplay between geometry and emotion, steel and water, movement and stillness,” he explains.

Credit: Micro Mai

The 70mm telephoto lens made possible perfectly framed shots of the Cube Houses, layered reflections, and architectural abstractions that looked almost hand-drawn. The periscope zoom also allowed Micro to isolate shapes from chaos – revealing new ways of seeing Rotterdam, a city constantly in motion.

“Each image invites the viewer to pause, look up, and reflect on what it means to inhabit a space that is constantly reinventing itself.”

Credit: Micro Mai

Framing the world differently

As we’ve seen, these three photographers were full of praise for the clarity delivered by the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G’s periscope telephoto lens. Using various focal lengths, the photographers captured intricate moments with remarkable precision – from 1x to 3x, 6x, and beyond. Even a parachutist in the sky had their clothing captured in vivid detail.

You can even see the detail of a parachutist’s clothing at 6x zoom

Beyond just optical power, the photographers also explored the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G’s suite of AI-enhanced features. These tools elevated their shots with cleaner composition, greater visual impact, and deeper storytelling resonance.

With AI Eraser, for example, distractions such as unwanted passers-by or background clutter were intelligently removed, allowing the main subject to take centre stage. The result is cleaner, more balanced compositions that feel intentional and emotionally focused.

The AI eraser – before…

…and after. Note how seamlessly it has removed the person sitting down.

Meanwhile, AI RAW brings stunning depth and vibrancy to reflective water surfaces, the layered contours of snowy mountains, or the glint of metal textures. Whether under sunlit skies or cloudy overcast, the camera preserved and enhanced every scene’s natural drama, effectively delivering professional-grade quality straight from a phone.

AI RAW greatly extends your creative options

From the gentle shores of the Philippines to the bustling piazzas of Florence and the structured light of Rotterdam, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G has proven itself as a powerful photographic tool that empowers creators and casual users alike to zoom in, look closer, and shoot with intention.

With best-in-class zoom, responsive controls, and a sleek, lightweight design, it’s built for anyone ready to go beyond the surface – and frame the world with feeling.

The phone’s eye-catching colour options

Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G key features

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate

Rear cameras: 50MP OIS + 50MP OIS + 8MP

Front camera: 32MP, f/2.2, FOV 88.9°, FF

Video: 4K, 60fps rear, 4k 30fps front

Display: 6.78 inches, AMOLED, 1300 NITS peak brightness

Battery: 5200mAh (TYP)

Dimenions: 163.36 x 74.53 x7.99mm, 209g weight

Pricing and availability

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G will be available in Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, and a special Racing Edition. Inspired by the racing car’s ‘phygital’ design philosophy, the Racing Edition features bold tri-color stripes that convey a sense of speed and motion. Additionally, the power button is enhanced with an embedded sapphire crystal, highlighting the device’s premium, exclusive design.

The special Racing Edition looks very special indeed

Prices start at $180 for the NOTE 50, $210 for the NOTE 50 Pro, $370 for the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G. Prices and availability for the NOTE 50 Series will vary based on the model and region.

*Please notice that this article mainly showcases the features of the NOTE 50 Pro+5G. Different models may vary, so please see here for details.

**All data come from Infinix laboratories. The testing data may vary slightly between different test versions and testing environments.