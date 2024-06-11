Today British Journal of Photography has released the shortlist for the Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 – 200 images have been selected and present collective strength and defiance.

The Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 book, showcasing all 200 shortlisted images, is available for pre-order now via Bluecoat Press. The 30 single image winners and the three winning bodies of work will be revealed in two days on 13 June 2024. The image Eyes of a Defender by Edward Matthews, who came second place in our Emerging Talent award 2024, is featured in the shortlist.

Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 © Edward Matthews

From British Journal of Photography, London: Over the past year, headlines have been dominated by tragedy and absurdity; streams of images – of war, protests and brutality – relentlessly flooding our screens. Today, we reveal the 200 shortlisted images of Portrait of Humanity, an award that seeks to celebrate what unites us as individuals during times of division. Portrait of Humanity is a call for unity, but it is also an urgent reminder of the shared fight against humanity’s biggest challenges: to protect the environment, choice over our own bodies, and the right to be and love whomever we want.

Volume 6 brings together 200 portraits from artists around the world, published in a book by Bluecoat Press.

This year’s shortlist was selected by industry-leading judges, comprising Alessia Glaviano, Max Gorbatskyi, Ángel Luis González Fernández, Ioana Mello, Elias Redstone, Amak Mahmoodian, Ufuk Sahin, Sueraya Shaheen and Melissa Alcena. Brazilian curator Ioana Mello describes the wide range of stories and experiences reviewed during the judging process.

Tom Booth Woodger, Head of Publishing, Bluecoat Press says, “We’re extremely excited to be publishing this edition of Portrait of Humanity. It’s a shining beacon of the diversity of life all around the world”

Ioana Mello, Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 Judge says, “I saw the world well represented, in all its diversity. We had portraits of all kinds of age, gender, conflicts and situations”

Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 © Wouter le Duc

View the full shortlist of images here.

Winning artists will have their work exhibited in a global touring exhibition from Fotofestiwal Łódź in Poland, to Four Corners in London, and finally at Indian Photo Festival.

