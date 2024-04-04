Polaroid has announced the Polaroid Go Generation 2, which it describes as the ‘world’s smallest instant camera‘. Along with a smaller body than the already tiny Polaroid Go, the new camera features a larger F9 and F42 aperture (instead of F12 to F56), bumped up maximum shutter speed of up to 1/300 of a second and more ‘precise’ light sensor for brighter images.
The Polaroid Go Generation 2 has a built-in selfie mirror, self-timer and double exposure modes. It is rechargeable with USB-C and compatible with Polaroid Go film.
The new camera is available to buy from $79.99 / £79.99 (camera-only) as well as part of bundles including Polaroid film, a camera case and more. You can buy it from retailers and the Polaroid website.
The older Polaroid Go is currently on sale on Amazon UK – priced at £68.99 with 23% off, as well as from Amazon US – priced at $83.12 with 17% off.
Polaroid Go Generation 2 specifications
- Dimensions: 105 x 84 x 62 mm
- Weight: 239 grams (without film pack)
- Battery: Lithium-ion battery
- Outer shell: ABS, PC (30% recycled plastics)
- Lens: Polycarbonate resin fixed focus lens
- Aperture: f9 and f42
- Shutter system: 1/300-1sec
- Focal length: 51.1mm
- Field of view: Horizontal 48.1°, Vertical 49.1°
- Flash System: Vacuum discharge tube storage
