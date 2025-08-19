Poco, a young up-and-coming brand born out of Xiaomi in 2018, known for its budget smartphones, has released its latest M-series phone, the Poco M7. The name Poco (Spanish for: little) hints at the bargain prices these phones are marketed for. The M7 is not just affordable but also packs a huge 7000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and and a large 6.9in screen.

A full charge is said to last up to two days and could cover 28 hours of video playback or 46 hours of calling. While it supports a modest 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging, a fully charged 7000mAh battery goes a long way. An equally large 6.9in Full HD+ display is on board with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, promising a cinematic viewing experience.

There is a dual camera setup at the rear, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 main unit but without any optical stabilisation, while on the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. It won’t blow your mind away with its photography specs, but it covers the basics with Auto Night Mode, Selfie Beauty Mode, and Dynamic Shots. Priced at £119 on Amazon for pre-order, it is an exceptionally affordable device that will make a casual photosnapper happy.

The Poco M7 is available in Black, Blue, or Silver, with 6GB RAM+128GB storage at £169 or 8GB RAM+256GB storage at £189.

