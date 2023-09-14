TimeLine Events are offering an incredible opportunity to put your night photography skills to the test by photographing a Lancaster Bomber at night. Open to all photographers, of any ability, see below the details of the Lancaster Bomber Just Jane event and an exclusive discount for AP readers and followers.

Lancaster Bomber Just Jane Sunset and Night photography shoot

Saturday 14th October, 5pm

This event is open to all levels of photographers of knowledge and fitness including beginners.

During a private photographic event with TimeLine Events at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, East Kirkby, you will have the opportunity to photograph Lancaster Bomber Just Jane with cameo scenes reminiscent of those dark days of WWII. The event will start an hour before sunset at 17.00.

As the sun sets four Merlin engines will fired up one-by-one and you will be able to experience engine runs both at ‘blue hour’ and at night. Engine runs will allow you to capture superb action shots that are the trade mark of any propeller plane at night.

The event will run until approximately 10.00pm, offering over 5 hours of photography, included in your event ticket will be access to the Museum from mid morning.

Exclusive discount

AP readers and online followers can get £25 off their booking for this event with the code: JJ141023

But be quick – this is valid for the first 30 bookings!

Photo: Dave Feaster

What equipment do I need to photograph Lancaster Bomber Just Jane?

Camera and lenses

Spare batteries

Rain protection and wet weather gear

Warm clothing

See our top cameras and lenses for low light photography

Plus, our guide to night landscape photography is worth checking out before your go. You could also try shooting film at the event. See our guidance here.

