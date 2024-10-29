Peak Design and travel kit website Carryology have got together to create a collection of photography accessories. They’re all based on existing Peak Design products, but with a dash of extra metallic orange colour and Carryology branding. The products included in the collection are as follows:

Product Carryology collab price Standard version price Capture Clip £79.68 £69.99 Mobile Tripod £84.37 £74.99 Cuff £37.47 £32.99 Leash £51.54 £42.99 Slide Lite £65.61 £54.99 Slide £74.99 £64.99

Looking at each of these in turn, firstly the Capture Clip is designed to allow you to carry your camera securely attached to the shoulder strap of a backpack for quick access. The new Carrology version is finished in all-orange, rather than the sober black or silver of the standard model.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Tripod clips magnetically onto the back of Magsafe-compatible iPhones or Peak Design’s smartphone cases, and will hold your device at any angle you need, while adding relatively little weight or bulk. It gains just a dash of orange on its ball joint.

Both the Mobile Tripod and Capture Clip are also embellished with Carryology’s distinctive ‘Auxikko’ pattern.

Capture Clip camera clip. Credit:Peak Design Mobile Tripod with magnetic attachment. Credit: Peak Design Cuff wrist strap. Credit: Peak Design Leash slim neck/shoulder/sling strap. Credit: Peak Design Slide Lite neck/shoulder/sling strap. Credit: Peak Design Slide neck/shoulder/sling strap. Credit: Peak Design

As for the Cuff, Leash, Slide Lite and Slide straps, these all gain Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE threads) woven into the edges, which is designed to make them more resistant to slashing or simply fraying through long-term use. They come in black, with orange metalwork for the length-adjustment clips.

The Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab is available now from Peak Design’s website and retail stores, with a 10-15% price increase over their standard counterparts.

