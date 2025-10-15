Panasonic has introduced a limited Titanium Gold edition of the Lumix S9 camera, one of the smallest Panasonic cameras with a full-frame sensor, with just 200 kits on offer. It features an eye-catching three-layer metallic finish, and each kit also includes a matching camera strap, stickers and even a personal thank-you message from the designer. Meanwhile, the Lumix Lab app enables high-speed transfer of photos and videos from camera to smartphone. The limited edition is available now for £1,199/€1,399 from the Panasonic Store.

Panasonic Lumix S9 in Titanium Gold. Image credit: Panasonic

The Panasonic Lumix S9 has recently been featured in our news, as the camera with lens has been on offer for just £999, but in the standard colours, again, this offer is only available in the UK. The Panasonic Lumix S9 features a 24MP full-frame sensor, ISO100-51200, and up to 30fps continuous shooting in stills mode. In video mode you get resolutions up to 6K 30p, 4K 60p and Full HD at up to 120fps. There’s a 3inch fully articulated touch-screen meaning you can use it for vlogging and selfies and there’s in-body image stabilisation as well!

From Panasonic: LUMIX has just introduced the S9 Titanium Gold Edition, a new release in Europe limited to just 200 kits.

This exclusive edition pairs award-winning design with a premium three-layer metallic finish that produces a deep metallic luster and subtle shifts in tone. Each kit includes a matching titanium and brown leather rope camera strap, limited edition LUMIX stickers, and a personal thank-you message from the designer.

The limited drop will be available on 16th October from Panasonic Direct online in Europe for €1,399 / £1,199.

