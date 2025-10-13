Panasonic are well-known for producing popular cameras for video, and the Lumix S9 is currently on of the smallest full-frame mirrorless cameras you can get. Originally introduced at a price of £1799 with 20-60mm lens, this camera has dropped a massive £800, and can now be bought for just £999 with 20-60mm lens! Unfortunately, this deal is only available in the UK at the moment, but check out the deals below to see what’s available near you.

The Panasonic Lumix S9 features a 24MP full-frame sensor, ISO100-51200, and up to 30fps continuous shooting in stills mode. In video mode you get resolutions up to 6K 30p, 4K 60p and Full HD at up to 120fps. There’s a 3inch fully articulated touch-screen meaning you can use it for vlogging and selfies and there’s in-body image stabilisation as well! Make sure you check out the colour options as well, as the camera comes in black, red, green and blue! For downsides, there is no electronic viewfinder, and the 20-60mm lens does increase the size of the camera, perhaps why this kit is on offer at such a compelling price.

