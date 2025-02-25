Panasonic has announced the new Panasonic Lumix S1R II – with an all-new 44.3MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor – the camera offers high-resolution stills shooting as well as advanced video recording up to 8K. The camera will be available from next month for $3299/£2999 body only, and a new battery grip has been announced to go with the camera. The S1R II features a new camera body that is smaller than the original S1R.

At a glance:

44.3MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

177MP handheld high-resolution mode

8K 30p video recording (14-stop DR), 6.4K open gate*

5.8K Apple ProRes RAW HQ / RAW internal recording

8-stop in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

40fps / 10fps continuous shooting (electronic/mechanical shutter)

Phase-detection hybrid AF system

Supports Capture One, Frame.io, Lumix Lab, Lumix Flow

The LUMIX DC-S1RM2E body only will be available in March 2025 for RRP $3,299, £2,999 and €3,599. The LUMIX DC-S1R2ME Kit will be available in March 2025 for £3,799 and €4,499. *8.1K/7.2K Open Gate recording, and RAW HDMI output will be available in the firmware update scheduled for 2025.

Panasonic Lumix S1RII with multi-angle screen. Image: Panasonic

From Panasonic: The LUMIX S1RII features a newly developed 44.3MP BSI CMOS sensor and high-performance engine with L2 Technology that work together to deliver impressive stills and videos with LUMIX’s esteemed natural colour science.

With revolutionary video performance, it is the first LUMIX camera to realize 8K video recording at 14 stops1 of dynamic range, broadening the possibilities of video creation. The popular Open Gate feature has been enhanced, allowing to shoot in 6.4K, and even up to 8.1K / 7.2K2 with a future firmware update. Furthermore, as a first for the LUMIX S series, it supports internal recording of 5.8K Apple ProRes RAW HQ / ProRes RAW3 to a CFexpress Type B card. This makes it possible to record high-quality video data with minimal setup and without using external devices or cables, providing greater mobility for one-man operations and small-scale shoots. Evolved real-time recognition Phase Hybrid AF, now with AI tracking, quickly and precisely detects human eyes and faces and follows a subject’s movements smoothly. With high-speed continuous shooting at approximately 40 fps4 and AF tracking, dynamic subjects can be captured accurately and effortlessly. The SH pre-burst mode even starts taking pictures before the shutter is fully pressed, ensuring you never miss a shot.

Our widely acclaimed image stabilization system continues to improve, with the LUMIX S1RII achieving 8.0-stop shutter speed compensation5 with in-body stabilization, and 7.0-stop6 even in the telephoto range with Dual I.S.

The advanced video image stabilization features cropless E.I.S. video distortion correction, reducing peripheral distortion while preserving the original angle of view. This allows for greater flexibility in handheld wide-angle shooting. The newly designed compact body and the tilt and free-angle monitor are adaptable to any shooting style, making it an excellent companion for those seeking both mobility and creative flexibility.

Panasonic Lumix S1R II, rear tilting screen. Image: Panasonic

The LUMIX S1RII will be compatible with the LUMIX Lab smart phone application, enabling you to load LUTs directly into the camera. This streamlines the post-production process, allowing for smoother client deliveries and giving you more time to focus on creativity. A new LUMIX Flow app will be launched to enhance production workflows across various scenarios, such as short films, documentaries, music videos, and corporate promotional videos. This app offers a range of features, from storyboard creation and shooting to file organization. The LUMIX S1RII integrates with third party software such as Frame.io for more efficient postproduction and collaboration. For the first time in LUMIX history, the LUMIX S1RII supports tethering via Capture One, assisting various creators across various production scenarios.

Guided by our philosophy of creating technology that fuels creative passion, the LUMIX S1RII is a next-generation mirrorless camera built for creators who want to bring their own unique vision to life.

New DMW-BG2 Battery Grip

Panasonic is pleased to introduce the new DMW-BG2 battery grip, designed to match the feel of the S1RII when holding the camera vertically. The battery in the battery grip can be exchanged while the camera is on, and the grip also supports providing power to the camera for shooting in certain extensive modes.

The LUMIX DMW-BG2E will be available in March 2025 for RRP £299 and €349