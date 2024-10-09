When released, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 was a seriously impressive bit of kit, with a 25MP sensor, 4K 60/120p video, and more, and over time it’s got even better with firmware updates like firmware 2.2 that lets the GH6 record directly to SSD. Another important point to note is that when it was new, it cost £1999 body only. It’s now available for more than half price, at just £849 body only. But to get this deal you’ll need to be quick, as it’s only available from Park Cameras. The people at CameraPriceBuster have shared this voucher code: PANASONIC-250 that drops it down to £849 from £1099. Click the link below to get this deal, or keep reading to see what other offers are available near you:

Panasonic Lumix GH6 At a glance:

25.2MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 50-25,600 (extended)

3.68m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot tilt and free-angle touchscreen

100MP High Resolution Mode

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Up to 5.7K 60fps video recording

CF Express and SD card slots

USB-C 3.1 Power Delivery

Full-size HDMI

Whilst a lot of the focus of the GH6 is on video, it makes an impressive stills photography camera as well, with a 25MP sensor, as well as a 100MP high-resolution multi-shot mode. Panasonic are now on firmware version 3.0, and updates have included an increase in video output, with the camera now supporting 4K 120/100p. As part of the Micro Four Thirds system, the GH6 can use any one of the hundreds of Micro Four Thirds lenses. For more buying options, have a look at the deals below:

Find more amazing deals on our deals page.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

