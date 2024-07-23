Amazon Prime Day may be over but there are still good deals to be had out there, particularly when it comes to older DSLR lens technology – Canon EF lenses for example.

With so much attention given to mirrorless cameras and their lenses these days, prices of some DSLR gear are falling, so it’s ironically quite a good time be buying into the technology.

Maybe you already use a Canon DSLR, or have one as a back-up, or are just looking to snaffle a second camera bargain.

In our recent buyers guide to the best Canon EF lenses for DSLR users, our expert reviewers zoned in on the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM as the best walk around lens you can buy.

In other words, it’s a very versatile, ‘take anywhere’ L-series lens that will come in very handy for your summer travels. Who wants to lug around a bag of clanking lenses if they can avoid it, or have to miss a good photography opportunity as they are faffing about changing lenses in the heat?

This lens is replaces the original the EF 24-105mm f/4L USM, which was a big seller for Canon for over a decade. It features a revised optical design that has made it a little sharper towards the edges with less barrel distortion at the wide end.

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM key features

Full-frame lens

Construction: 17 elements, 12 groups

Weight: 795g

Amazon customers in the UK can now pick it up for around the £1000 mark, which is a big saving, made even more attractive as Canon DSLR bodies are falling in price too, with a wide choice of quality used models. Click the link below.

For customers in the US, the price is $1,299.



