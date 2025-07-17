At a special event in Gothenburg, Sweden, today OPPO has announced the continuation of its partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad. After four years of collaboration already on the OPPO flagship Find Series of smartphones, the two brands are currently co-developing their next-generation mobile imaging system, aiming to set a new benchmark for the quality of phone photography.

OPPO and Hasselblad have been working on each of the new Find series smartphone over the past four years to bring powerful imaging tools and the Hasselblad experience to a mobile device. With features including, the iconic Hasselblad Natural Color Solution, re-engineered for mobile; Hasselblad Portrait Mode, which allows users to capture portraits with a bokeh effect recreated to match classic Hasselblad lenses; and professional Master Mode, specifically designed to match the color character of Hasselblad X2D.

OPPO’s Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, said, “The partnership with Hasselblad is built on a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering the ultimate imaging experience. Over the past four years, we have brought the truly professional, legendary camera experience of Hasselblad to OPPO’s global users. With the extension of our collaboration, we will push the boundaries of mobile imaging even further.”

Journey to the ultimate camera phone

At the event in Hasselblad’s home town, OPPO shared its 17-year journey. Key milestones included the introduction of the world’s first stacked CMOS sensor in OPPO Find 5 in 2012, pixel binning with OPPO R9 in 2016, and the debut of the first periscope telephoto camera in 2017. Starting with Find X6 Pro, OPPO has continuously elevated imaging quality with each new generation of its Find X camera flagships by innovating across Hardware, Software, and Aesthetics. Check our our review of the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

The latest addition to the Find series, OPPO Find X8 Ultra, has been branded the “Ultimate Camera Phone”. Alongside excellent image capabilities, the device showcases breakthroughs like its advanced Penta Camera System with an industry-first True Chroma Camera. OPPO’s commitment to pushing the limits of what phone photography can be are also seen in the new Master Mode. Designed to unlock the maximum potential of image quality with ultra-clear 50MP JPEG Max and 16-bit 50MP RAW Max formats.

Commitment to European market

OPPO continues to strengthen its commitment to the European market. Bingo Liu, CEO of OPPO Europe, commented: “In the first half of 2025, OPPO delivered strong results across Europe, driven by the successful return of the Find series. In the coming months, we will expand our portfolio with new innovations from the Find and Reno families and broaden our presence in additional European markets. As we advance our leadership in mobile imaging, we remain dedicated to investing in this region and delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional experiences to our users.”

OPPO Photography Awards 2025

OPPO has also officially announced the OPPO Photography Awards 2025, themed ‘Super Every Moment’. With over $100,000 in prizes, the global competition invites creators to share their most extraordinary moments captured on OPPO devices. Submissions are open until November 20, 2025.

