It’s surprising that this is the first time we’ve seen a 150-600mm lens on the Micro Four Thirds system, however, this lens gives an impressive 300mm to 1200mm equivalent, with 0.7x magnification. However, this is a big lens, weighing roughly 2KG, and noticeably larger than most Micro Four Thirds lenses. The new lens will be available from late February priced at $2699 / £2399.

This lens can be used with the 1.4x teleconverter giving, 450-1800mm equivalent (at reduced aperture, of f7-9), and even the 2.0x teleconverter can be used giving 600-2400mm equivalent (at reduced aperture, of f10-13). This is up there with the ultra-zoom bridge cameras we used to see.

OM System 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS Key Features

25 elements in 15 groups

0.7x magnification

Sync IS compatible

IPX1 dust and splash-proof

Hood and strap included

2.06KG

Read our OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS preview with sample photos

OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens cut-away showing the lens elements. Image: OM system.

The lens has optical image stabilisation (IS) and has been designed to work in conjunction with the camera’s in-body image stabilisation, giving up to 7 stops with Sync IS at the wide-end, and up to 6 stops with Sync IS at the telephoto end. The lens is IPX1 dust and splash-proof and features a flourine coating on the front element.

OM System M.Zuiko 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II

An updated re-release of the original 9-18mm lens released in 2010, this lens gives an 18-36mm equivalent, but with a new external design. This compact ultra-wide-angle zoom lens will come with a petal-shaped lens hood in the box. Whilst not featuring weather-sealing, or the PRO designation of other OM System lenses, this will be an appealing compact lens for those that are more concerned with size and convenience than ultimate image quality. The lens weighs just 154g and has a flourine coating on the front element. It will be available from March priced at £599.

OM System M.Zuiko 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II. Lens cutaway showing lens elements. Image: OM System

Read our OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS preview with sample photos

London – January 30, 2024 – OM Digital Solutions Gmbh is pleased to announce the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS (35mm equivalent: 300-1200mm) lens, a pinnacle in super telephoto zoom technology. This Micro Four Thirds System standard-compliant super telephoto zoom lens is a testament to innovation, offering an expansive focal length of up to 1200mm equivalent1 on its own and up to 2400mm equivalent1 when combined with the optional M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 2x Teleconverter MC-20, redefining versatility, delivering unparalleled imaging excellence.

This lens will be available beginning in late February 2024 and features compatibility with 5-axis sync IS when used with the new OM-1 Mark II, providing up to 7 shutter speed steps of image stabilization2. When used independently, it offers up to 6 shutter speed steps of image stabilization3, for razor-sharp clarity even at extreme distances, eliminating the need for a tripod and allowing photographers to seize decisive moments on the fly.

OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens side. Image: OM System

Crafted with resilience in mind, the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens features IPX1 splash & dust-proof performance, complete with fluorine coating, making it a reliable companion in the harshest environments. Its compact, lightweight design grants photographers unparalleled mobility, enabling fast and nimble maneuverability while seeking elusive subjects.

The OM SYSTEM M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens heralds a new chapter in photographic excellence. Empowering photographers with unparalleled reach, resilience, and performance, it redefines boundaries and captures the extraordinary.

Pricing & availability for OM SYSTEM M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens

The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens will be available beginning in late February 2024 at a suggested retail price of £2,399.99, €2,699.00, $2699.99 US

Detailed product specifications for the OM SYSTEM M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens

Please see the OM SYSTEM website for detailed product specifications: https://explore.omsystem.com/m-zuiko-ed-150-600mm-f5-0-6-3-is

London – January 30, 2024 – OM Digital Solutions Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II, with a 35mm equivalent of 18-36mm. This wide-angle lens complies with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, providing users with a versatile tool to explore a wide range of photographic possibilities. The lens is set to hit the market on March, 2024.

OM System M.Zuiko 9-18mm lens. Image: OM System

The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II stands out as the lightest and most compact option among the three M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ultra wide-angle zoom lenses. Photographers can fully leverage its wide-angle capabilities to capture expansive natural landscapes and take wide macro shots of flowers and trees from a low angle, encompassing the sky in the composition. This approach emphasizes perspective by bringing the subject closer, resulting in an effortless expansion of the photographer’s creative palette in outdoor photography.

Pricing & availability for OM SYSTEM M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II Lens

The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II lens will be available from March 2024 at a suggested retail price of € 699.00 £599.99

Detailed product specifications for the OM SYSTEM M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II Lens

Please see the OM SYSTEM website for detailed product specifications: https://explore.omsystem.com/m-zuiko-ed-9-18mm-f4-0-5-6-ii

Related reading: