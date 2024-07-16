When it comes to Amazon Prime Day, it’s not just the very big makers who are covered. OM System may be a smaller player, and Micro Four Thirds is not for every photographer, but we give its cameras and lenses positive reviews for a good reason.

One of OM System’s best cameras is the OM-5, on which you can now save some serious money thanks to Amazon Prime Day. This powerful yet compact and light mirrorless model is currently selling for £819.99, a chunky saving of 32% (down from £1199).

The OM System OM-5 in use. Photo credit: Jeremy Waller

OM System OM-5 key features

This is an impressive all-rounder, with very reliable image stabilisation and an excellent lens range to choose from. It can hold its own with video recording, too, making it one of the best OM System cameras to choose if you want to lighten the load on your wallet and your shoulders.

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

See below for the link for UK buyers.

For US customers, click the link below – the best deal is the OM-5 in silver (very smart!) for $999.99, a saving of 17%

