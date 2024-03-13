Nikon has announced a new firmware update for the Nikon Z9, which is among the best full frame mirrorless cameras. The fourth major update since the camera’s release, firmware version 5.0 will include a reserve function which has been added to Auto Capture that lets photographers set a shooting start date and duration in advance for conserving battery life.

Auto Capture also has a new Airplanes AF subject-detection mode. Additionally, the update includes a low-speed (C15) option to the High-Speed Frame Capture+ settings.

From Nikon:



TOKYO – Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of firmware version 5.00 for its flagship full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 9.

Firmware version 5.00, the fourth major update since the release of the Z 9, increases usability for sports photography by expanding the Auto Capture and High-Speed Frame Capture+ functions. Portrait photography is also enhanced for more effective capture of the images photographers want, with the new Skin Softening and Portrait Impression Balance functions, and new Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control that enables rendering of details of the subject’s complexion with rich tones. Furthermore, the evolution of the Z 9 continues with improved operability achieved in response to feedback from professionals requesting increased speed and efficiency.

Nikon will continuously meet users’ needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras.

Primary features of firmware version 5.00 for the Z 9

1. Expanded functions increase flexibility for sports photography

A reserve function that lets users specify the shooting start date/time and duration in advance has been added to Auto Capture. This helps to reduce battery consumption for more efficient shooting, even when the camera must be positioned and configured well before it will actually be used. Auto Capture flexibility has also been increased to allow users to expand their range of expression with support for shooting using the DX (24×16) image area, the addition of an [Airplanes] AF subject-detection mode, and display of a yellow frame when the camera is in standby for shooting.

In addition, a low-speed [C15] item has been added to High-Speed Frame Capture+ options for increased usability with continuous shooting. What’s more, frequency presets for common LED lighting and signboards have been added to the High-Frequency Flicker Reduction function, making it easier to choose the optimal shutter speed and efficiently reduce the effects of high-frequency flicker.

2. Functions enabling portrait rendering that better satisfies user intent

A Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control suitable for creating base images in situations that require retouching, such as wedding and studio photography, has been added. Also, a variety of functions designed to improve portrait photography, including Portrait Impression Balance and Skin Softening have been incorporated. Further, Nikon offers NIKKOR Z lenses including the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S, NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, and NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, all of which support the capture of portraits that accurately express the user’s intent.

As well as this, overall convenience has been increased with the ability to use the continuous LED light of the Profoto A10 as an AF-assist illuminator*1 and the addition of a [Prefer focus point (face priority)] option for frame advance when reviewing images displayed with playback zoom enabled.

3. Other features added for enhanced operability

A variety of improvements to operability have been achieved to realize increased speed and efficiency that meet the needs of professionals.

When [Extended menu banks] is enabled, users can now manage the shooting modes for photo mode and video mode, which were previously linked, separately.

Visibility is improved with an option that allows the user to adjust the weight of the focus point border.

Manual focusing is now possible with maximum aperture live view in manual focus mode.

A function that allows the user to cancel zoom when focus mode is set to manual focus and the view through the lens is zoomed in by pressing the shutter-release button halfway has been added.

High-Res Zoom operability has been improved, and the AF-area brackets display color when the subject is in focus has been changed from red to green.* 2

The number of functions that can be assigned to custom controls has been increased, as has the number of controls that can be customized.

The addition of a [Customize retouch options] item allows the user to choose the functions displayed in the retouch menu.

[Loop playback], [Wait before playback], and [Auto series playback speed] options have been added for playback of a series of images captured with a burst of continuous shooting.

Playback speed for all videos can now be specified in advance from the i menu ([Original speed], [1/2x speed], [1/4x speed]).

Wi-Fi station mode has been added to enable connection to SnapBridge without occupying the entire Wi-Fi connection on a smartphone.

When the MC-N10 Remote Grip is attached to the camera, the ATOMOS AirGlu accessory, UltraSync BLUE, can now also be connected via Bluetooth at the same time.

*1It is necessary to update the firmware of the Profoto A10 to the latest version. Please refer to the Profoto website for details.

*2In any focus mode except AF-F.

*Trade names (companies, products, services, etc.) are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Specifications, design, product name and supplied accessories may differ by country or area. Specifications and equipment are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.