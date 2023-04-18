Nikon has introduced the ultra-wide Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR for APS-C cameras, its first Z series power zoom lens, which according to Nikon is ‘perfect for vloggers, movie makers, and photographers’.

This lens has a function which allows the lens to be controlled remotely, and users will have 11 different zoom speeds to choose from. It also features in-lens Vibration Reduction and the lens barrel does not get longer or shorter when focusing or zooming, so there is no need to re-balance a gimbal after zooming.

The Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR will be available to buy from May 2023 for a price of $359.95 / £379 / €439.

Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR key features:

12-28mm focal length range

Power zoom

Option to control the zoom via assignable camera buttons or remotely

Minimum focus distance of 0.19 m

Weighs 205 g

Up to 4.5 stops (1) of in-lens Vibration Reduction (VR), Normal and Sports VR modes on the camera optimise for static or active subjects

Clickless, customisable control ring

Lens barrel and all moving parts are sealed to protect from dust and water droplets (2)

Compatible with 67 mm filters, which can be used and swapped out while the Nikon HB-112 lens hood is still attached to the lens

(1) Based on CIPA Standards; this value is achieved when attached to a APS-C size/DX-format camera with the camera’s VR function set to “NORMAL” and the zoom set to the maximum telephoto position.

(2) The lens is not guaranteed to be dust- and drip-resistant in all situations and under all conditions.

From Nikon:

London, United Kingdom, 18th April 2023: Today, Nikon introduces the first Z series power zoom lens: the ultra-wide-angle NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR. Compact and well balanced, this DX-format power zoom lens is optimised for video and is great for nailing creative snapshots too. The versatile zoom range makes it perfect for DX camera users who want a lightweight zoom lens that’s wide enough to vlog with.

With its expansive 12-28 mm focal-length range, this power zoom lens is perfect for vloggers, movie makers, and photographers who want to fit the whole scene in or fit themselves into the frame. The power zoom function allows the zoom to be controlled remotely, which is ideal for people shooting their own vlogs or using a gimbal to capture video. Users don’t have to touch the lens at all when zooming, and they can choose from 11 different zoom speeds to match every shade of creative intent, from building an atmosphere with a slow zoom to quickly zooming in to the reaction on someone’s face.

This travel-friendly lens weighs just 205 g, which makes it easy to carry and light enough for most gimbals. The lens barrel doesn’t get longer or shorter when focusing or zooming, enabling optimal balance when shooting handheld, and there’s no need to re-balance a gimbal after zooming. In-lens Vibration Reduction ensures clear, blur-free shots whether walking and talking while filming or panning handheld. And a minimum focus distance of just 0.19 m delivers sharp results when shooting up close to a subject: perfect for getting creative with wide angles!

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe, says: “Our new ultra-wide-angle DX lens is a great chance for budding vloggers and videographers to widen their vision and zoom in on new angles. The power zoom makes it super easy to frame shots on the go, and it’s a brilliant way to experiment with adding creative zoom techniques to your footage.”

Summary of key features: NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR

Dynamic 12-28 mm focal length range: covers an ultra-wide to wide angle of view. Brilliant for capturing sweeping ultra-wide views that draw an audience in, or for creating a sense of space when shooting in cramped indoor locations.

Power zoom: covers the entire 12-28 mm range in a smooth 36 seconds, or the same range in just over half a second! 11 different settings give precise control over the zoom speed.

Zoom without touching the lens: control the zoom via assignable camera buttons, or remotely via the Nikon ML-L7 remote control or SnapBridge app.

Sharp up close: a minimum focus distance of just 0.19 m delivers sharp results with the camera just 19 cm away from a subject.

Super lightweight: weighing just 205 g this lens is easy to carry and light enough for most gimbals.

Well balanced: an internal zoom and focusing mechanism means the lens barrel does not move and the lens’ centre of gravity remains stable, for optimal balance whether shooting handheld or with a gimbal.

Rock steady: up to 4.5 stops1 of in-lens Vibration Reduction (VR) for clear, blur-free shots. Normal and Sports VR modes on the camera optimise for static or active subjects.

Silent control ring: the clickless, customisable control ring is great for shooting video. It can be used to create fluid aperture transitions, tweak ISO, and more.

Protected: the lens barrel and all moving parts are sealed to protect from dust and water droplets.2

Filter ready: compatible with 67 mm filters, which can be used and swapped out while the Nikon HB-112 lens hood is still attached to the lens.

FOOTNOTES

1Based on CIPA Standards; this value is achieved when attached to a APS-C size/DX-format camera with the camera’s VR function set to “NORMAL” and the zoom set to the maximum telephoto position.

2 The lens is not guaranteed to be dust- and drip-resistant in all situations and under all conditions.

