The winners of the NHS photography competition have been announced. As part of celebrations to mark the NHS’s 75th birthday, the five winners will be on show online and in-person at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London from 5 July. Among the winning images are photos of an ambulance battling the Beast from the East and photos documenting the NHS COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Other images on display include a portrait of Beryl Carr, who aged 102, is Britain's oldest volunteer and a patient playing the violin during brain surgery.

Portrait of a nurse who has been in practice for 47 years at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, affectionally named ‘Mother Obe’, who is renowned for sharing nearly half a century of expertise as a mentor to new nurses Photo credit: Emmanuel Espiritu.

The competition is run by NHS England in partnership with Fujifilm UK and saw hundreds of the health service’s staff and volunteers enter photos telling their unique stories and what the NHS means to them.

