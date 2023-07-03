The winners of the NHS photography competition have been announced. As part of celebrations to mark the NHS’s 75th birthday, the five winners will be on show online and in-person at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London from 5 July. Among the winning images are photos of an ambulance battling the Beast from the East and photos documenting the NHS COVID-19 vaccination effort.
The competition is run by NHS England in partnership with Fujifilm UK and saw hundreds of the health service’s staff and volunteers enter photos telling their unique stories and what the NHS means to them.
