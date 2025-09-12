Sony has quietly announced the new Sony Xperia 10 VII, it has an updated rear camera system with improvements over the previous model. However, with an 8MP selfie camera, it shows how Sony are lagging behind others in the budget smartphone market, with brands like Vivo, Honor, Tecno and others offering 50MP selfie cameras, often with AF, whilst other brands like Motorola offer a triple camera setup on the rear with a telephoto camera, something Sony used to do with the Sony Xperia 10 V.



The cameras on the back offer 12MP output, the main 50MP camera comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and the ultra-wide has been updated to a 13MP sensor, which also outputs 12MP images. The screen has been updated to a more standard 19.5:9 ratio, compared to the ultra-wide 21:9 found on the previous model. For storage the phone comes with 128GB built-in, which can be upgraded with a MicroSD card (up to 2TB). There will be 4 years of OS updates, and 6 years of security updates.



Priced at under £400 (£399), it’s available in Turquoise, White or Charcoal Black, and comes with free WH-CH-520 headphones with pre-orders. If you’re in the US, then sorry, but this phone is not coming to the US.

Sony Xperia 10 VII at a glance:

50MP f/1.9 main camera – 12MP output, 24mm equivalent, OIS

12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide, 16mm equivalent

8MP f/2.0 selfie camera, 26mm equivalent

4K 30p video (rear camera only)

6.1inch FHD+ 120Hz screen, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2

5000mAh battery

IP65/IP68 rating

153 x 72 x 8.3mm, 168g

The Sony Xperia 10 VII comes with a shutter button for quick shots. Image: Sony

From Sony: The Xperia 10 VII sets a new standard in elegant and sophisticated design. The dedicated Shutter button enables Quick Shooting for the enhanced cameras, while an impressive two-day battery1 delivers immersive entertainment on the cinematic display and Front-facing speakers.

