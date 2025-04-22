Sony has announced an ultra-large aperture telephoto zoom, the Sony FE 50-150mm F2 GM. It’s designed for subjects such as portraits, wedding, fashion, events, and indoor sports photography, where the additional light-gathering and background blur capability could be beneficial. Despite the f/2 aperture, Sony has managed to keep the size and weight close to that of a traditional 70-200mm f/2.8 lens.

At a glance:

$3899 / £3800

0.4 – 0.74m minimum focus

200mm long, 102.8mm diameter, 1340g

95mm filter thread

Sony E mount (full-frame)

In effect, the new 50-150mm F2 is a companion to last year’s excellent Sony FE 28-70mm F2 GM. Being one of the firm’s top-end G Master designs, it uses a complex optical formula, with new fewer than 19 elements in 17 groups. This includes three extra-low dispersion (ED) glass and two super ED elements to minimise colour fringing from chromatic aberration. In addition, two extreme aspheric (XA) and two conventional aspheric lenses aim to maximise cross-frame sharpness.

Autofocus employs no fewer than four XD linear motors and is designed to keep up with shooting at 120 frames per second for both stills and video. The minimum focus distance ranges from 0.4 to 0.74m, giving a maximum magnification of 0.2x. A floating focus mechanism is included to maintain high image quality at all distances.

Size-wise, the lens measures 200mm long, 102.8mm in diameter, and weighs in at 1300g (excluding the tripod mount foot). It boasts dust and moisture-resistant construction, with a fluorine coating on the front element to repel grease and water. The filter thread is 95mm.

Sony FE 50-150mm F2 GM. Image credit: Musa Bwanali

A full set of controls is onboard, including an aperture ring that’s switchable between clicked and smooth operation. There are three focus hold buttons arranged around the barrel, along with switches for AF/MF and full-time direct manual focus (DMF).

The Sony FE 50-150mm F2 GM is due to go on sale in early June for £3800.

Sony FE 50-150mm F2 GM full specifications