Sony has announced a new large-aperture ultra-wideangle prime lens, the Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G. As part of the firm’s mid-range ‘G’ line, it includes an impressive feature set at a sensible price. It’s set to be one of the best Sony lenses for subjects such as landscape, architecture, or interiors, especially for photographers working in low light.

Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G at a glance:

$799 / £850 / €1099

Large aperture ultra-wide prime

15cm minimum focus

67mm filter thread

73.8mm diameter x 75mm long, 304g

Sony E mount (full-frame)

Optically, the lens employs 15 elements in 12 groups. This includes 2 aspherical elements to maximise cross-frame sharpness, along with 3 made from extra-low dispersion (ED) glass and 1 from Super ED glass to suppress colour fringing.

Autofocus is provided courtesy of two XD linear motors which promise fast and quiet operation. Focusing is internal, and Sony claims that high image quality is maintained to the minimum focus distance of 15cm. The AF system supports 120fps shooting for both stills and video, with linear response manual focus also available.

Sony has designed the lens with videographers’ needs in mind. Focus breathing is suppressed optically, while the lens supports both active and dynamic IS modes for hand-held video recording with cameras that offer these features.

A full set of controls is onboard, too. There’s a click/declick switch for the aperture ring, plus an Iris lock switch that can fix the ring in its A position, allowing aperture control from the camera body. An AF mode switch is on board, alongside a single focus hold button. The barrel boasts dust- and moisture resistant construction, and there’s a fluorine coating on the front element to repel oil and water.

The Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G is due to go on sale at the beginning of April for $799 / £850 / €1099.

Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G full specifications

Price $799 / £850 / €1099 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 15 (2 aspheric, 3 ED, 1 Super ED) Groups 12 Diaphragm blades 11, circular Aperture f/1.8 – f/16 Minimum focus 0.15m (AF), 0.13m (MF) Max magnification 0.25x (AF) 0.3x (MF) Length 75mm Diameter 73.8mm Weight 304g Lens Mount Sony FE (full-frame) Included accessories Caps, hood

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.