As well as being a DSLR die-hard in an age of mirrorless cameras, Pentax-owner Ricoh continues to push its rugged, waterproof compacts.

This makes sense now the compact camera market is showing green shoots of recovery, including in the psychologically and commercially important Japanese home market. The release is also well-timed for the summer holiday market, which is getting back to normal post-Covid.

First to be announced by Ricoh is the higher-specced camera, the Pentax WG-8, which replaces the Pentax WG-6 and the Ricoh WG-6.

Pentax WG-8: key features at a glance

20MP, Type 1/2.3 sensor

Waterproof to a depth of 65.6 feet (20 meters), shockproof against a fall of 6.8 feet (2.1 meters), and able to operate in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C).

5 x optical zoom lens with focal-length coverage from 5mm to 25mm (equivalent to approximately 28mm to 140mm).

F3.5-5.5 aperture range

1cm minimum focusing distance.

Ability to record 4K/30ps video.

Extras include a six LED ring light designed for close-up and macro photography, GPS and compass

Webcam capability when connected to a computer for live-streaming.

Available in black or green.

Also released is the Pentax WG-100, a more mass-market version of the above, with lower-spec video recording and no raw shooting option.

Pentax WG-100: key features at a glance

16MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor

4x optical zoom lens with F3.0-6.6 aperture range

Waterproof to a depth of 49.2 feet (15 meters) for up to one hour of continuous operation and shockproof against a fall from 6.5 feet (2 meters).

4x optical zoom lens with a focal-length coverage from 4.9 mm to 19.6mm (equivalent to approximately 27mm to 108mm).

Seven image capture modes and a variety of colour modes with an international flavour – Japan Style, which enhances bluish hues; Italian Style, which enhances greenish hues; and French Style, which enhances reddish hues.

Ability to record video at 1080p/30 frames per second

The price of the WG-8 is $399/£479, while the lower-spec WG-100 costs $229/£249.

