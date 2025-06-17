Peak Design has launched its latest Kickstarter campaign, for three new ‘Pro’ tripods that build on the success of its highly popular Travel Tripod. Designed in partnership with adventure photographer and filmmaker Jimmy Chin, the new Peak Design Pro, Pro Lite and Pro Tall tripods are designed to be sturdier models with higher-end features. They differ from each other in their height, weight and load capacity.
All three Pro tripod models employ a similar space-efficient design to the original Peak Design Travel Tripod, but now with four-section carbon-fibre legs with increased diameter and width. They gain a new CNC-engineered central hub, plus an upgraded ball head that incorporates smooth fluid panning for the camera platform.
Core specs and prices for Peak Design’s three Pro tripod models are summarised below:
|Pro Lite
|Pro
|Pro Tall
|US MSRP
|$799.95
|$899.95
|$999.95
|UK RRP
|£699.99
|£799.99
|£899.99
|Kickstarter price
|$619
|$659
|$729
|Max height
|162.5cm
|168.4cm
|197.4cm
|Leg-only height
|133.2cm
|138cm
|162cm
|Minimum height
|15.8cm
|15.9cm
|17.3cm
|Packed length
|48.4cm
|50.1cm
|58.1cm
|Weight
|1.7kg
|1.9kg
|2.0kg
|Load capacity
|15.9kg
|18.1kg
|18.1kg
The Kickstarter campaign offers savings from 23% to 27% on the eventual US MSRPs up until August 15th 2025, with Peak Design promising delivery in February 2026. However, US buyers also get an “Early Bird” option with October 2025 fulfilment, but at a reduced discount of 9%.
New Peak Design Tilt Mod video adapter
Perhaps Peak Design’s cleverest new idea is the add-on Tilt Mod adapter for video ($149.95 / £134.99; $119 Kickstarter price). This clips on top of the existing ball head, and as its name suggests, adds a tilt mechanism for video. The idea is that you can use the ball head like a levelling bowl, with its panning camera platform and the Tilt Mod then allowing smooth camera movements for video, aided by a telescopic panning handle.
This may sound deceptively simple, but it means you can change shooting modes by adding a relatively small and easy-to-carry accessory, rather than having to pack a whole extra head.
Kickstarter disclaimer
As always, with Kickstarter we must point out that technically, you’re not buying a product. Instead, you’re backing a campaign that may, or may not deliver anything at the end of it. However Peak Design has a long and unblemished record of doing this, including recently for such products as its Outdoor Backpack, Micro Clutch, and Roller Pro. We also know that it has started shipping review samples of the Pro tripods to journalists. So chances are that if you pledge your money, you should get a tripod as promised.
