Peak Design has launched its latest Kickstarter campaign, for three new ‘Pro’ tripods that build on the success of its highly popular Travel Tripod. Designed in partnership with adventure photographer and filmmaker Jimmy Chin, the new Peak Design Pro, Pro Lite and Pro Tall tripods are designed to be sturdier models with higher-end features. They differ from each other in their height, weight and load capacity.

All three Pro tripod models employ a similar space-efficient design to the original Peak Design Travel Tripod, but now with four-section carbon-fibre legs with increased diameter and width. They gain a new CNC-engineered central hub, plus an upgraded ball head that incorporates smooth fluid panning for the camera platform.

Core specs and prices for Peak Design’s three Pro tripod models are summarised below:

Pro Lite Pro Pro Tall US MSRP $799.95 $899.95 $999.95 UK RRP £699.99 £799.99 £899.99 Kickstarter price $619 $659 $729 Max height 162.5cm 168.4cm 197.4cm Leg-only height 133.2cm 138cm 162cm Minimum height 15.8cm 15.9cm 17.3cm Packed length 48.4cm 50.1cm 58.1cm Weight 1.7kg 1.9kg 2.0kg Load capacity 15.9kg 18.1kg 18.1kg

The Kickstarter campaign offers savings from 23% to 27% on the eventual US MSRPs up until August 15th 2025, with Peak Design promising delivery in February 2026. However, US buyers also get an “Early Bird” option with October 2025 fulfilment, but at a reduced discount of 9%.

Peak Design Pro Lite, Pro, and Pro Tall tripods. Image credit: Peak Design

New Peak Design Tilt Mod video adapter

Perhaps Peak Design’s cleverest new idea is the add-on Tilt Mod adapter for video ($149.95 / £134.99; $119 Kickstarter price). This clips on top of the existing ball head, and as its name suggests, adds a tilt mechanism for video. The idea is that you can use the ball head like a levelling bowl, with its panning camera platform and the Tilt Mod then allowing smooth camera movements for video, aided by a telescopic panning handle.

Peak Design Tilt Mod video adapter. Image credit: Peak Design

This may sound deceptively simple, but it means you can change shooting modes by adding a relatively small and easy-to-carry accessory, rather than having to pack a whole extra head.

Kickstarter disclaimer

As always, with Kickstarter we must point out that technically, you’re not buying a product. Instead, you’re backing a campaign that may, or may not deliver anything at the end of it. However Peak Design has a long and unblemished record of doing this, including recently for such products as its Outdoor Backpack, Micro Clutch, and Roller Pro. We also know that it has started shipping review samples of the Pro tripods to journalists. So chances are that if you pledge your money, you should get a tripod as promised.

Peak Design’s Pro tripods use the same space-saving design as its Travel Tripod. Image credit: Peak Design

