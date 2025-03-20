OPPO’s three new devices, the Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro and Reno F originally released at the beginning of 2025 are now available in the UK as well. The OPPO 13 Series brings AI-powered features previously found in the best camera phones to the budget range. The firm debuted an intriguing Underwater Mode as the new lineup gained the highest water resistance rating and is meant to last up to 30 minutes submerged.

The new series is optimised for gaming, and streaming with improved battery life, large and bright 1.5K OLED displays and better GPU performance. The OPPO Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro are made of a durable aerospace-grade aluminium frame, with a one-piece Sculpted Glass back. All devices support HDR10+ video for a richer more detailed visual experience and include enhancements for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and the like.

OPPO Ren13 Pro. Image: OPPO

Go underwater

Adventurous photographers and content creators can now take underwater shots without needing extra equipment. The Reno 13 Series is the first budget smartphone to introduce an exclusive Underwater Mode with colour tuning and physical button controls. All three devices have a high water and dust resistance rating (IP66, IP68, IP69). According to this, they can be immersed in freshwater up to 2 meters for a whopping 30 minutes.

Image shot with the OPPO Reno 13. Image: OPPO

AI Livephoto captures a short video -similar to Live Photo on iPhones- and then lets you select the best moment as a still image. Other AI editing tools like the Clarity Enhancer, Unblur, Clear Face, Eraser, Best Face and Reflection Remover have been added to the repertoire too. There’s also a reverse version of Livephoto called AI Motion that will transform your stills into 3-second video clips in 2K.

Image: OPPO

Camera and screen

The Reno13 has a smaller 6.59-inch display, the pro version rocks a 6.83-inch screen while the Reno13 F has a screen in between at 6.67-inch. For low-light portrait photography, there is a new AI Night Photography mode. As for the main cameras, the Reno 13 Series seems to employ the same 50MP wide-angle lens as its predecessor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle one at the rear. The third lens on the Reno 13 Pro is a 50MP telephoto lens, whereas, on the smaller Reno 13 and Reno 13 F, it is a 2MP monochrome, and a 2MP macro one. The headliner models have a 50MP selfie camera, while the Reno 13 F has a smaller 32MP one.



OPPO promises long-term software support with five major OS updates and six years of security patches for UK consumers.



The new devices are expected to be available at UK retailers from the 3rd of April.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



