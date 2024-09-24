Logitech has launched a new editing console that’s specifically designed for use with programs such as Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. The new Logitech MX Creative Console is a two-part device that aims to streamline and speed up your editing workflow. It aims to complement, rather than replace, a keyboard and mouse, by allowing more precise and intuitive adjustments.

One section is essentially a small square keypad for selecting different tools and functions, with displays under each key that adapt to the program you’re using. The other has a large control wheel and a roller dial, plus an array of function buttons, for making adjustments. These two controllers can be arranged for either left or right-handed operation, according to the user’s preferences.

Logitech claims the MX Creative Console offers ‘deep integration’ with a wide range of Adobe Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition and Illustrator. A complimentary three-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership is included in the package.

However like all such consoles, we’re told it’s unlikely to work with Adobe Camera Raw in Photoshop or Bridge, due to Adobe’s software design.

The device is designed to complement a keyboard and mouse. Credit: Logitech

With an eye on sustainability, Logitech says the device is constructed using recycled plastic and aluminium produced using renewable energy, while employing micro-texture surface patterns in place of paint. It’s powered by free Logi Options+ software for Windows and Mac computers, with ‘customisable controls, plugins, profiles, and icons’ available through the firm’s Logi Marketplace.

The Logitech MX Creative Console will come in a choice of Pale Grey or Graphite finishes, and cost £199.99. It’s available for pre-order now and should start shipping on 14th October.

From Logitech:

Logitech launches MX Creative Console, redefining digital creation and unleashing your creative potential

Logitech MX Creative Console in use. Credit: Logitech

United Kingdom – Sept. 24, 2024 – Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announces the launch of MX Creative Console, a new product category that allows digital creators to focus on their artistry. With instant access to essential controls and ultimate customisation, the MX Creative Console streamlines workflows and automates repetitive tasks.

“Digital creativity is undergoing a massive transformation, constantly evolving the way people create. The MX Creative Console is designed to help people redefine their workflow, enabling them to work smarter and faster,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech. “With the latest additions to the Logitech MX Ecosystem, the MX Creative Console and recently-announced MX Ink, we are tapping into the key trends of democratising digital creation, 3D design and spatial computing, and AI-enabled workflows.”

The Ultimate Solution for Creative Professionals: Logitech MX x Adobe

The collaboration enables deep integration through tailored plugins for popular Adobe applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition and Adobe Illustrator. MX Creative Console enhances the ability to work with AI capabilities such as Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Adobe Premiere Pro’s Text-Based Editing. To celebrate this collaboration, each console comes with a complimentary three-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership, providing significant value for both new and existing users.

Tailored to Individual Workflows

MX Creative Console offers versatility and a personalised experience for each user. It features a keypad with dynamic display keys to access and trigger the most important actions and a customisable dialpad that serves as a smart analog navigation controller. With the free Logi Options+ software, the console offers seamless app integration across Windows and Mac, with customisable controls, plugins, profiles, and icons available through the Logi Marketplace. The software will continue to expand its capabilities with new features and plugins.

Designed for Sustainability

The MX Creative Console features plastic parts with 72% post-consumer recycled plastic for Graphite, aluminium produced with renewable energy and FSC-certified paper packaging; and uses micro-textures instead of paint. This ensures users can master their creative workflow while minimising the product’s carbon footprint and promoting circularity.

Availability and Pricing

MX Creative Console, available in Pale Grey and Graphite, is available for pre-order today and will start shipping on October 14th, 2024 for £199.99 on www.logitech.com and at other global retailers. Learn more about Logitech MX Creative Console at http://logitech.com/mx-creative-console

The Logi Options+ app is available to download for free at logi.com/optionsplus.