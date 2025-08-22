Whilst the new Nikon Z 24-70mm F2.8 II is now lighter than the original (675g vs 820g), the new lens is also longer at 142mm compared to 126mm. This is due to the new internal zoom mechanism, which means the length of the lens stays the same even when using zoom. Nikon say that this lens offers 5x faster AF performance, a 40% reduction is scan time at the telephoto end, is 50% quieter than before, and offers 60% quicker focus tracking when zooming, and will work with all of Nikon’s best mirrorless cameras. The new lens will be available from September priced at $2799 / £2599.

Other key features include:

f/2.8 – f/22 aperture range

14 elements in 10 groups

77mm filter thread

Rounded 11 blade aperture

24cm / 33cm close focusing (wide/tele)

De-clickable control ring

Two L-fn buttons

84mm x 142mm dimensions

675g weight

From Nikon: London, United Kingdom, 22nd August 2025: Today, Nikon introduces the second generation NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens. Completely redesigned with an internal zoom, faster AF, and a new optical construction, this workhorse zoom lens is now lighter, sharper, better balanced, and better for video. It’s the first professional 24-70mm full-frame lens in the world topack an internal zoom—and it’s also the lightest lens in its class, weighing in at just 675 g.1

Built to take storytellers out in the field further than ever before, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens is both easier to handle and tougher than its renowned predecessor (the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S). Thanks to the new internal zoom mechanism, there’s no shift in the centre of gravity when changing focal lengths: photographers can zoom handheld without needing to adjust their grip, and video shooters won’t need to rebalance the lens on a gimbal. In addition, the internal zoom means fewer moving parts are exposed to the elements and protection gets dialled all the way up with Nikon’s pro-grade weather sealing.

Nikon Z 24-70mm F2.8 II lens. Image: Nikon

Stills and video shooters will benefit massively from Nikon’s next-generation multi-focusing and optical systems. This is the first zoom lens in the Z series line-up to boast Nikon’s Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor: AF performance is 5x faster2 and 50% quieter, plus focus tracking is 60% quicker when zooming. Meanwhile, the new S-line optical design uses fewer elements to greater effect, shaping the light beautifully.

A rounded 11-blade aperture produces more circular bokeh and Nikon’s best performing Meso Amorphous and ARNEO coatings counter ghosting and flare, making it possible to shoot into harsh light without worry. Close-up performance has also improved significantly: users of the new NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens can get closer to their subjects thanks to shorter minimum focus distances and an improved maximum magnification ratio, plus the advantage of a lens barrel that doesn’t extend.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “After almost a century of NIKKOR optical innovations—and seven years of rapid advancements made with NikonZ—we’re proud to introduce the first second-generation NIKKOR Z lens. Faster, tougher, and more capable, theNIKKORZ24-70mm f/2.8 S II lensis packed with exciting improvements that will help you create at your highest level yet.”

Nikon Z 24-70mm F2.8 II lens. Image: Nikon

Summary of key features: NIKKORZ24-70mm f/2.8 S II

Best in class: world’s first professional 24-70mm f/2.8 lens topack an internal zoom, and the lightest in its class at 675 g. 1

world’s first professional 24-70mm f/2.8 lens topack an internal zoom, and the lightest in its class at 675 g. Internal zoom: lens barrel doesn’t extend or retract. The centre of gravity stays consistent, and shots stay on point.

lens barrel doesn’t extend or retract. The centre of gravity stays consistent, and shots stay on point. Better handling for video: internal zoom means no need to rebalance the lens if using a gimbal, and it’s easier to use heavy accessories. Plus, focus breathing is slashed for more natural transitions.

internal zoom means no need to rebalance the lens if using a gimbal, and it’s easier to use heavy accessories. Plus, focus breathing is slashed for more natural transitions. Fastest AF yet: first zoom lens to feature a multi-focusing system with Nikon’s Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (SSVCM). For faster, quieter, more accurate performance across the zoom range.

first zoom lens to feature a multi-focusing system with Nikon’s Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (SSVCM). For faster, quieter, more accurate performance across the zoom range. Next-generation S-line optics: for maximum image quality and a lighter lens. Includes dual-sided aspherical lens elements and ED glass, plus Meso Amorphous and ARNEO coatings to counter ghosting and flare.

for maximum image quality and a lighter lens. Includes dual-sided aspherical lens elements and ED glass, plus Meso Amorphous and ARNEO coatings to counter ghosting and flare. Smoother, rounder bokeh: rounded 11-blade aperture and advanced optics produce more circular bokeh, which is well defined and smoothly graded.

rounded 11-blade aperture and advanced optics produce more circular bokeh, which is well defined and smoothly graded. Extremely short minimum focus distance: just 0.24 m at 24mm, and 0.33 m at 70mm. Maximum magnification is 0.21x at 24mm, and 0.32x at 70mm.

just 0.24 m at 24mm, and 0.33 m at 70mm. Maximum magnification is 0.21x at 24mm, and 0.32x at 70mm. De-clickable control ring: click on for tactile feedback. Click off for smooth, silent, stepless operation.

click on for tactile feedback. Click off for smooth, silent, stepless operation. Focus-limit switch: limits the focus range to 0.33 m across the zoom range for a consistent working distance at all focal lengths.

limits the focus range to 0.33 m across the zoom range for a consistent working distance at all focal lengths. Any location: internal zoom exposes fewer moving parts. Robust weather sealing keeps dust, dirt, and moisture at bay. 3

internal zoom exposes fewer moving parts. Robust weather sealing keeps dust, dirt, and moisture at bay. New lens hood HB-117: round lens hood with filter adjustment window. There’s no need to remove this hood if working with rotating filters, which is handy if using variable ND filters for video.

Nikon Z 24-70mm F2.8 II lens. Image: Nikon

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.