Kodak’s new digital instant print camera promises to make photo taking fun again

Kodak has released the Kodak Smile+ digital instant print camera. With an integrated filter-changing lens you can switch between natural, retro or a star filter by twisting the filter selector in front of the lens. It features a 5 MP wideangle F/2.8 lens, a built-in flash and a viewfinder. Kodak aims to bring back the original feel of instant cameras, with an uncomplicated design and a camera that prints out your snaps instantly.

Kodak Smile+ instant camera and the Kodak Smile App

Like other Kodak instant print digital cameras, the Smile+ takes the company’s specially designed inkless Zink photo paper which requires no ink cartridges, or film. It comes in a 2×3″ size and is meant to be durable, scratch and water-resistant as well as smudge-free. Moreover, the Zink photo paper has a sticky back, so you can easily display your captures or stick them in your photo album or scrapbook.

Kodak Smile+ instant camera produces 2×3″ sticky back prints

There is no LCD screen so you can’t select or edit photos in camera, but you can use the Kodak Smile App which lets you print photos from your camera roll via Bluetooth, or edit and add fun stickers and filters before printing. The app is available to download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

The Kodak Smile+ camera is now available on kodakphotoplus.com for $99/£119.

