Alongside the M11 Monochrom, Leica has announced an upgraded version of its classic 50mm f/1.4 standard prime. The new Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 Asph adds an array of improvements over the existing model, including closer focusing, two extra aperture blades, and an integrated hood.
Looking at these in more detail, the lens is now capable of extended close focusing, beyond the 70cm of the previous model down to just 45cm. This distance range isn’t rangefinder-coupled, though, so users will need to engage live view. The aperture diaphragm now employs 11 curved blades rather than 9, which Leica says allows for ‘visibly rounder bokeh’. A built-in round lens hood can be extended easily when needed.
In other respects, the Leica’s 50mm f/1.4 appears to use a similar optical construction to its predecessor, with 8 elements in 5 groups including a single aspherical element. However Leica tells us that the design has been tweaked and optimised for the M11’s sensor. Physically it’s slightly larger (59.3mm long and 58.6mm in diameter), but this reflects the new dual-cam focusing system it requires. The weight is almost the same as before, at 337g, and the lens accepts 46mm filters.
The new Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 Asph is available immediately in a choice of silver or black finishes, which will cost £4200 or £4000, respectively.
Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 Asph: detailed specifications
- Price: £4000 (black), £4200 (silver)
- Filter Diameter: 46mm
- Lens Elements: 8 (1 aspherical)
- Groups: 5
- Diaphragm blades: 11
- Aperture: f/1.4 – f/16
- Minimum focus: 45cm
- Length: 59.3mm
- Diameter: 58.6mm
- Weight: 337g
- Lens Mount: Leica M
From Leica:
Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. – The New Generation for Even More Versatility and Flexibility
13th April 2023. Leica Camera has revolutionised the world of photography more than once, particularly with the introduction of the Leica M series in 1954, which continues to make history with cameras and lenses to this day. Now, the legendary Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. has been newly refined to house the latest high-end technology, while keeping its compact and lightweight design and providing even more flexibility and freedom when taking photographs.
With its standard focal length of 50mm, the new Summilux-M is suited for almost every photographic situation and is characterised by an unmistakably high image quality. This new lens unleashes the full performance potential of the new camera sensors, offering exceptionally high-contrast and detailed results even in difficult light conditions, with additional aperture blades, now 11 instead of 9, allowing for a visibly rounder bokeh.
The closest focusing distance has also been extended, from 70 cm to 45 cm, which was made possible by the double cam gear specially developed by Leica engineers. This has allowed the rotation angle of the distance ring to be greatly expanded compared to the previous model, enabling focusing to become even more precise over the entire setting range. At the same time, neither the frame size nor the sensitivity of the focus has been changed, making the lens particularly comfortable to handle even when focusing in the extended close-up range. Focusing up to 70 centimetres is done as usual via the range finder of the digital and analogue M cameras. For focusing in the extended close-up range between 70 and 45 centimetres, Live View needs to be activated via the screen, Visoflex or the Leica FOTOS app.
Just like the 35 mm model from the high-speed Summilux-M series, the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. has now been refined technically and optically. The lens hood has a round design and It is directly integrated in the lens, allowing it to be used with only a flick of the wrist. Just like the previous model, the new Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. is also available in the silver or black anodised version.
This lens is suited for all current and future M cameras and in combination with the M-Adapter L, the Summilux-M also enables photographing and filming with the Leica SL2 and the SL2-S, through the guaranteed system compatibility: “Made by Leica”.
The Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. will be available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting from 13th April, 2pm. The retail price of the M- Lens will be £4,000.00 including VAT for the black version and £4,200.00 including VAT for the silver version.