Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. – The New Generation for Even More Versatility and Flexibility

13th April 2023. Leica Camera has revolutionised the world of photography more than once, particularly with the introduction of the Leica M series in 1954, which continues to make history with cameras and lenses to this day. Now, the legendary Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. has been newly refined to house the latest high-end technology, while keeping its compact and lightweight design and providing even more flexibility and freedom when taking photographs.

With its standard focal length of 50mm, the new Summilux-M is suited for almost every photographic situation and is characterised by an unmistakably high image quality. This new lens unleashes the full performance potential of the new camera sensors, offering exceptionally high-contrast and detailed results even in difficult light conditions, with additional aperture blades, now 11 instead of 9, allowing for a visibly rounder bokeh.

The closest focusing distance has also been extended, from 70 cm to 45 cm, which was made possible by the double cam gear specially developed by Leica engineers. This has allowed the rotation angle of the distance ring to be greatly expanded compared to the previous model, enabling focusing to become even more precise over the entire setting range. At the same time, neither the frame size nor the sensitivity of the focus has been changed, making the lens particularly comfortable to handle even when focusing in the extended close-up range. Focusing up to 70 centimetres is done as usual via the range finder of the digital and analogue M cameras. For focusing in the extended close-up range between 70 and 45 centimetres, Live View needs to be activated via the screen, Visoflex or the Leica FOTOS app.

Just like the 35 mm model from the high-speed Summilux-M series, the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. has now been refined technically and optically. The lens hood has a round design and It is directly integrated in the lens, allowing it to be used with only a flick of the wrist. Just like the previous model, the new Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. is also available in the silver or black anodised version.