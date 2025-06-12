To go with the new Fujifilm X-E5, Fujifilm has announced a new pancake lens, the Fujinon XF 23mm F2.8 R WR. It’s about the same size as the firm’s existing XF 27mm F2.8 R WR, at just 23mm long and 90g. But it still includes an aperture ring and weather-resistant construction.

Fujifilm XF 23mm F2.8 R WR at a glance:

£399.99

35mm equivalent view

23mm long, 90g

37mm filter thread

Fujifilm X mount

Optically the lens employs 8 elements in 6 groups, including two aspherical elements to suppress aberrations and deliver cross-frame sharpness. Despite its diminutive size, it incorporates an 11- blade aperture. The minimum focus distance is 20cm, and there’s a thread for 39mm filters.

Like many pancake designs, one penalty for the compact size lies with the autofocus. The entire optical group moves back and forwards for focusing, which is inevitably a little slower than internal-focus optics. But this is much the same as for the XF 27mm F2.8 R WR and the Fujifilm X100VI’s 23mm f/2 lens.

Design-wise, there’s now a small grip on the side of the barrel next to the aperture ring for use when changing lenses, which is a welcome improvement over the 27mm. But the flipside of this is that there’s barely space for a manual focus ring, with just a very thin one right at the front. The aperture ring itself gives settings down to f/16 and has a locking button for its A position, which passes control to the camera body.

The Fujifilm XF 23mm F2.8 R WR will initially only come in a kit with the co-announced Fujifilm X-E5. Image credit: Andy Westlake

The Fujifilm XF 23mm F2.8 R WR will be available in silver or black to match the X-E5. Initially it will only be available in a kit with the camera, with standalone sales expected to start in September for £399.

Fujifilm XF 23mm F2.8 R WR: full specifications

Price £399.99 Filter Diameter 39mm Lens Elements 8 Groups 6 Diaphragm blades 11 Aperture f/2.8 – f/16 Minimum focus 20cm Length 23mm Diameter 60mm (TBC) Weight 90g Lens Mount Fujifilm X Included accessories Caps

