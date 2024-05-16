Alongside the X-T50, Fujifilm has launched a new premium kit zoom X-mount lens. The Fujinon XF 16-50mm F2.8-4.8 R LM WR is essentially a replacement for the venerable XF 18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS, which first appeared back in 2012. It’s very similar in size, but now boasts a wider angle view and gains weather-resistant construction.

However, it has a shorter telephoto end with a smaller aperture in exchange, and it lacks optical stabilisation. This isn’t a problem with the latest cameras, but it makes the lens less well-suited to use on older models that lack in-body stabilisation.

Optically, the 16-50mm incorporates 11 elements in 9 groups. These include 3 extra-low dispersion glass (ED) elements to suppress colour fringing, alongside 3 aspherical elements that aim to maintain sharpness towards the edges of the frame. The aperture employs 9 blades, and filter users are accommodated by a 58mm thread.

In design terms, the 16-50mm follows much the same template as its predecessor. Along with zoom and focus rings, there’s a clicked aperture ring, which like the firm’s other variable aperture zooms, is unmarked. Setting a small switch on the barrel to the A position enables shooting in program or shutter priority modes.

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 16-50mm F2.8-4.8 R LM WR is set to be available from 28th May for £699. It will also be available in kits with the X-S20 for £1599, and the X-T5 for £2049.

