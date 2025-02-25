The German company enters the mirrorless market with their latest announcement of a 50mm F1.4 all-rounder and an 85mm F1.4 portrait lens. Just like their DSLR predecessors from the Zeiss Otus Family these manual focus-only lenses are aimed specifically at professional photographers. The new Otus ML lenses are available in three major mounts for full-frame Sony E, Canon RF and Nikon Z cameras.

Zeiss Otus ML 85mm F1.4 and 50mm F1.4 lenses. Image: Zeiss

Both Otus ML line lenses feature a robust all-metal construction with weather sealing and a sleek modern design accented with engraved yellow markings for the aperture and depth-of-field scale. Zeiss wanted to appeal to video shooters too and employed an interesting solution where the focus ring can be modified to be de-clicked by adjusting a screw on the bayonet mount with a special tool.

Optically both 50mm and 85mm lenses benefit from the Zeiss T* anti-reflective coating to reduce reflections and flare and have an apochromatic design to effectively correct chromatic aberrations.

Shot with the Zeiss Otus 50mm F1.4. Image: Zeiss ILCE-7RM4 · f/2 · 1/50s · 50mm · ISO100

The Otus ML 50mm F1.4 is built around 14 elements in 11 groups – two of which are aspheric and four special glass elements that allow for a 0.50 minimum focusing distance. At around 677 to 718 grams (depending on lens mount) it is on the heavier side compared to similar Sony, Canon and Nikon lenses.

The Otus ML 85mm F1.4 portrait lens weighs a whopping 1033 to 1061g thanks to the 15 elements in 11 groups. This contains two aspheric lenses and five special glass elements that allow for a 0.80m minimum focusing distance.

Portrait shot with the Zeiss Otus 85mm F1.4 lens. Image: Zeiss Canon EOS R5 · f/4 · 1/200s · 85mm · ISO50



Given that both lenses are manual focus only Zeiss equipped them with a long focus throw, 259.5 and 244 degrees respectively for the 50mm and 85mm lenses allowing for precise adjustments and smooth focusing.

The new line-up is available for pre-order now, with the 50mm F1.4 said to arrive on the shelves in late spring for $2500, and the 85mm F1.4 later this year for $2999.

Zeiss Otus ML 85mm F1.4 (left) and 50mm F1.4 (right). Image: Zeiss

From Zeiss,

ZEISS Unveils New Otus ML – Continues the Legendary Lens for Mirrorless Mounts

Exceptional optical performance and precision with the highest standards for professional photography and visual story creation, optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts (E, RF, and Z).

Creative freedom through its exceptional optical performance and ultimate precise focus.

New lens family starts with 1.4/50 and 1.4/85 in 2025

ZEISS has announced the introduction of a new Otus ML family, a series of lenses designed specifically for professional photographers and ambitious visual story creators who require the highest optical performance and precision mechanics for full creative control. For the start, the Otus ML is available in two focal lengths: a 1.4/50 lens suitable for versatile photography and a 1.4/85 lens optimized for portrait work. Inspired by the legendary ZEISS Otus family, these new lenses bring ZEISS’ renowned optical excellence to mirrorless cameras: Sony1 E, Canon2 RF- and Nikon3 Z-Mount.

Long exposure seascape shot with the Otus ML 50mm lens. Image: Zeiss Canon EOS R5 · f/16 · 1/0s · 50mm · ISO50

Continuing the Legacy of the First Otus Generation

The Otus ML lenses are engineered to provide exceptional optical performance, revealing details that may not be discernible to the naked eye. These lenses embody the well-regarded ZEISS Look, characterized by sharpness, accurate color reproduction, and a three-dimensional quality. The apochromatic lens design ensures excellent color fidelity while minimizing chromatic aberrations. Additionally, the aspherical design contributes to virtually distortion-free images, enhancing overall image quality. The ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating further reduces reflections and flare, improving clarity and color accuracy.

From a mechanical standpoint, the Otus ML lenses offer precise manual focus, which enhance the creative and storytelling process. The lenses feature a smooth metal focus ring with a precision helicoid drive, facilitating accurate focusing. Manual aperture control, equipped with a de-click function for video, allows for seamless adjustments, which can be advantageous in various shooting scenarios.

Sebastian Döntgen, Head of ZEISS Mobile Imaging and Photography:

“We are pleased to announce the introduction of the Otus ML lens to the community of photographers. This lens reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. The Otus ML family combines classic features with modern advancements, showcasing our dedication to enhancing photographic technology while honoring traditional craftsmanship.”

Zeiss Otus ML 85mm lens. Image: Zeiss

Petra Visuri, Category Manager ZEISS Photography:

“Manual focusing is more than a method — it’s a way for photographers to connect deeply with their creative power and craftsmanship, enabling both unparalleled control and artistic freedom. It allows for precise focusing on the center of the image, the story, and emphasizes the exact details that bring the visual idea to life.”

The all-metal construction of the Otus ML lenses is designed to endure the demands of professional photography. The compact and portable design is optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts: Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z-Mount, with the 1.4/50 weighing 677g and the 1.4/85 weighing 1,040g. Clear and precise scales on the lenses enable quick adjustments, ensuring that photographers maintain control over their settings.

Mo Xie, professional photographer and ZEISS ambassador:

“The unparalleled excellence of the ZEISS Otus ML lens makes it nearly impossible to find any flaws in the images it captures. Its remarkable sharpness and true-to-life colors are exactly what I need as a professional photographer – to preserve the essence of moments, people, and things as they truly are.”

Shot with the Zeiss Otus ML 85mm F1.4lens. Image: Zeiss ILCE-7RM4 · f/1.4 · 1/320s · 50mm · ISO80

Wolf-Peter Steinheisser, professional photographer and ZEISS ambassador:

“This new lens from ZEISS is simply stunning! Incredibly sharp and precise, with a wonderfully lightweight feel in hand. The fully metal focusing ring? An absolute tactile delight—it’s a joy to use!”

The Otus ML lenses are built to perform reliably in challenging conditions. A blue sealing ring protects the camera lens interface from dust and moisture, while additional seals provide protection against splashes. The lenses are temperature resistant, functioning effectively in environments ranging from -20°C to +55°C. They have also undergone rigorous testing for mechanical, vibration, and shock resistance.

Continuing the legacy of the Otus family, which has been recognized for its low sample variation and outstanding imaging performance since its introduction in 2013, the new Otus ML combines premium optical performance with precise mechanical engineering, optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts. This positions the Otus ML as a valuable tool for ambitious photographers seeking to combine full, precise control with creative freedom while focusing on the core of their imaging work.

Product Introduction Available on the Web

The ZEISS Otus ML lens family will be presented on February 26, 2025, at 11 am CET on YouTube (@ZEISSCameraLenses) by ZEISS experts. The new ZEISS Otus ML will be available from specialist retailers: 1.4/50mm from Spring 2025 at the RRP (incl. VAT) of €2,499 / $2,500, and the 1.4/85 later in 2025 at the RRP (incl. VAT) of €2,799 / $2,999

