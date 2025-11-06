Alongside the EOS R6 Mark III, Canon has introduced a new large-aperture standard prime lens. The Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM stands out for both its unexpectedly portable dimensions and its remarkably low price. At just £479.99, it’s by far the most affordable f/1.2 autofocus full-frame lens on the market. With its 45mm focal length, its suitable for a wide range of everyday subjects, bringing a very natural-looking perspective to images.

Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM at a glance

£479.99

Large aperture standard prime

75mm long, just 346g

RF mount for Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras

Size-wise, the lens measures 78mm in diameter and 75mm in length, while weighing just 346g. It accepts 67mm filters and can focus as close as 45cm. Unlike some of the firm’s cheaper prime lenses, there’s a click-stopped control dial around the barrel in front of the manual focus ring.

Optically, the lens employs a relatively simple 9-element, 7-group design that includes a single PMo (plastic moulded) aspherical element. Canon has made it quite clear to us that you can’t expect this lens to deliver the same image quality as the much larger and more expensive Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM, which costs almost £2000 more and weighs nearly a kilogram. However, the firm suggests the results should be on a par with the old Canon EF 50mm f/1.2 L USM lens for DSLRs, which costs £1629.

Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM on the EOS 6D Mark III. Image credit: Andy Westake

Autofocus is driven by Canon’s STM stepping motor, with a large front optical group moving back and forth inside the barrel. Inevitably, this means that focusing isn’t as quick as with internal-focusing designs. Disappointingly, though, the ES-73B lens hood is an optional extra, costing £35.99.

Like the EOS R6 Mark III, the Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM lens is due to go on sale on 20th November 2025.

Related reading:

Canon EOS R6 Mark III review: this new feature-packed 32.5MP all-rounder looks seriously impressive

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok

Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM full specifications

Price £479.99 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 9 (1 aspherical) Groups 7 Diaphragm blades 9 Aperture f/1.2 – f/16 Minimum focus 45cm Length 75mm Diameter 78mm Weight 346g Lens Mount Canon RF Included accessories Front and rear caps Optional accessories ES-73B lens hood

From Canon:

RF 45mm F1.2 STM: Fast aperture, high impact

Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM lens, shot using the lens itself at f/1.2. Image credit: Canon

The RF 45mm F1.2 STM marks several firsts, introducing Canon’s first f/1.2 aperture non-professional RF lens, weighing under 350g and offering autofocus at an accessible price point. Positioned within the enthusiast RF lens range, it is designed to inspire creative experimentation with beautifully shallow depth of field and expressive low-light imagery.

Until now, the super-fast f/1.2 aperture was exclusive to lenses costing much more, with users now able to explore cinematic storytelling, lifestyle shoots and portraits with stunning clarity and mood. Canon’s STM AF technology ensures subjects stay sharp, allowing photographers to focus on their vision.

Designed for everyday versatility

The RF 45mm F1.2 STM is highly versatile with a constant length with separate focus and control rings making it a strong choice for hybrid storytellers. The RF 45mm F1.2 STM also has a convenient 67mm filter size and a minimum focusing distance of 45cm, giving creatives the freedom to fine-tune their results. This new lens also features a durable metal mount, 9-blade aperture, and compatibility with Canon’s focus breathing correction technology, all working together to deliver lasting performance and stunning results.

Key features of RF 45mm F1.2 STM