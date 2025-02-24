Massive 18.8x wideangle to ultra-telephoto range, plus close-up shooting, could make this the best superzoom lens yet

Alongside the Sigma BF, Sigma has taken the wraps off a new all-in-one “superzoom” lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, in the shape of the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary. With a massive 18.8x zoom range covering 24-450mm in full-frame terms, it should be able to handle almost any kind of subject. As such it can cover scenarios as diverse as travel, landscape, or wildlife, or simply everyday photography. It’s even capable of half-life-size magnification at 70mm.

Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 all-in-one zoom. Photo Andy Westlake

Despite its zoom range, the 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 is perfectly sensible in terms of size. It’s 73.8mm in diameter, 121.4cm long, and weighs 615g. You get built-in optical stabilisation, with 6 stops of shake reduction promised at wideangle, dropping to 4.5 stops at telephoto. Autofocus is said to be fast and quiet thanks to Sigma’s High-Response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor.

Other attractive features include dust and moisture-resistant construction and a water and oil repellent coating on the front glass. The Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS is set to be available in Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Sony E and L mounts, and go on sale in April for $699 / £599.

Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 all-in-one zoom. Photo Andy Westlake

