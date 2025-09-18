Imagine a retro styled silver and black version of Sony’s mirrorless cameras? Now you can with Google’s Nano Banana, this website lets you use a source image and generate whatever you want. And whilst I don’t think this is going to get rid of photo editing software (I still need it to edit the image before uploading to this website for example), it could give people a quicker, cheaper, way to make and change images. With the site you get 10 free credits, and generating one image uses 8 credits. Go figure. Paid options are available, starting at $4.90 a month, giving you 500 credits/m – which is enough for 62.5 photos.

Sony A7 with 28-70mm kit lens. Real image. Image: Sony press.

The main image seen at the top of article was generated using a photo of an original press image of the Sony Alpha A7 with 28-70mm kit lens (shown above), and as you can see, the resulting generated image hasn’t actually changed much. (It goes to show how easy it would be for Sony to provide retro styled cameras, just by changing the top plate to silver). But you can be much more creative in your prompting if you want, as long as your imagination allows it.

Nano-banana now has it’s own dedicated website at nano-banana.com, but it was originally integrated into Google’s Gemini tools (and still is there currently), called Gemini 2.5 Flash.

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash was used to generate this image of a modern Model T Ford car. Image: AP/Google

To get the same or similar result in Nano-Banana, you need to give it a source image. If you don’t like the results produced, then unfortunately you’re out of luck, as it will have still used your image credits. Here’s the image generated with an almost identical prompt of “Make a modern day version of the Model T Ford car, but an electric version for 2025” using a source image from Wikipedia of the 1925 Model T Touring.

This is the image generated by Nano Banana when given a source image. Image: Nano Banana / Google

Personally, I prefer the Google Gemini version. Nano-banana.com is the site that uses Google technology, and is not to be mistaken with nanobanana.ai – which is rather confusingly a website that aims to do the same thing, with exactly the same name, but is in no way affiliated with Google.

Whether or not you agree with the integration of AI into every aspect of modern life (and technology) is another matter, but for now, it seems the race to accelerate AI adoption continues, unabated. All I know, now that I’ve seen a silver/black version of the Sony Alpha A7, is that I want one more than anything else that exists in the camera market.

