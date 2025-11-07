International Association for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) has announced the winners of the 10th annual World Sight Day Photo Competition. I was pleased to be asked to join the judging panel of this year’s competition, and delighted that “Shakul’s Eyes” by Marijn Fidder in Uganda, has been named the Professional Photo of the Year, and “Makalika and her son post-surgery” taken by Darren James in Samoa, as the Amateur Photo of the Year.

This year’s photo competition showcased the beauty, diversity, and impact of eye health when it is available, accessible and affordable to all. Photographers from around the world captured inspiring moments that tell the story of what it truly means to be able to #LoveYourEyes.

The winners were selected from more than 500 entries across over 60 countries, the winning images beautifully reflect the spirit of World Sight Day capturing the joy, dignity, and empowerment that comes with better vision.

Shakul’s Eyes by Marijn Fidder – Winner, Professional Photo of the Year

Image by Marijn Fidder, courtesy of IAPB.

Shakul, 9, has bright blue eyes that often surprise people in his community. Born with Waardenburg Syndrome, a rare condition affecting his eyes and hearing, his appearance sometimes makes others afraid.

This photograph has stuck with me since I first saw it in the first round of judging. It stands out for its exceptional composition, emotional depth and technical precision. The lighting and focus on the eye and surrounding features are technically spot on. I love that the photographer has successfully incorporated two other shades of blue within the image, the child’s shirt and the background, to compliment and draw attention back to the eye.

The photographer not only demonstrates a high level of technical skill, but also skills in storytelling. I commend Marijn for being able to convey a strong message of identity, resilience and individuality. The photograph is both compelling and moving, visually and emotionally.

Marijn said, “Photographing Shakul was a meaningful experience. Knowing the stigma he once faced made seeing him so full of confidence and surrounded by friends even more powerful. His grandmother says his eyes reveal both the challenges he faces and the special beauty that makes him truly remarkable. The bond between him and his grandmother, and the way his community now welcomes him with warmth and pride, says so much about change and understanding. Winning a prize for this photo is an honour, but what matters most to me is sharing Shakul’s story. A story that speaks to resilience, love and the courage to see beyond difference. At first, some children thought Shakul’s eyes made him strange, but now he has friends all around him. #LoveYourEyes means noticing the heart behind the eyes.”

Makalika and her son post-surgery by Darren James – Winner, Amateur Photo of the Year

Image by Darren James, courtesy of IAPB.

“Makalika and her son travelled to Samoa, a boat trip of over 24 hours, to seek eye care. The trip being as long and variable as it is, Makalika’s son had to leave his job in order to escort his mother to the outreach.”

“The quality, creativity, and storytelling in this year’s submissions were outstanding,” said Courtenay Holden, Head of Communications and Campaigns at IAPB. “Each year we invite photographers to share images that celebrate the importance of eye care, and this year did not disappoint.”

Since its launch in 2015, the World Sight Day Photo Competition has become one of the most prominent global showcases for eye health photography. To mark the 10th anniversary, IAPB has unveiled a special digital exhibition, “Celebrating 10 Years of the World Sight Day Photo Competition,” highlighting standout images and photographers from the past decade.

This year’s judging panel brought together leading voices from eye health, photography, and media, including:

Samit Sakib Gore – Director of Operations & Innovation, Vision Friend Sakib Gore

Anne Cooper – Editorial Director, 20/20 Magazine and Vision Monday, Jobson Optical Group

Jessica Miller – Deputy Online Editor, Amateur Photographer Magazine, Photographer and Curator

Anna Braeken – Vice President, Global Ophthalmology Lead, Bayer

Abdullah Al-Majed – Saudi photographer and winner of the 2024 World Sight Day Photo Competition

Lucy Miller – Deputy Editor, Optometry Today (OT)

“It was honestly such a joy to go through the images. They carried so much emotion, warmth, and purpose,” said judge, Samit Sakib Gore, Director of Operations & Innovation at Vision Friend Sakib Gore. “Each photo was a reminder of why this work matters and how powerful a single moment can be when it restores not just sight, but life itself.”

“Bayer is honored to continue its support of the World Sight Day Photo Competition as it marks its 10th anniversary,” said, Anna Braeken, Vice President global Ophthalmology Lead at Bayer. “These images serve as a compelling reminder of the critical importance of access to eye care and the profound impact it has on individuals and communities. As part of our commitment to improving health and quality of life, Bayer is dedicated to advancing solutions that help people see a better life.”

Image by Pradiptamoy Paul, courtesy of IAPB. Image by Samuel Murray, courtesy of IAPB. Image by Faith Yilmaz, courtesy of IAPB. Image by Kyaw Kyaw Winn, courtesy of IAPB.

See more information about the competition here.

