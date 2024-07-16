Most of the photographers I know have at least one camera that they never use to take pictures – instead they just sit looking pretty on a shelf. Usually it’s an old film camera, or perhaps it’s a vintage digital camera that stopped working properly a long time ago but looks pretty cool.

That’s why something like the Lego Polaroid SX-70 is such a great idea – it never took pictures in the first place, but looks pretty damn cool on your mantelpiece or shelf.

It came out at the start of 2024 and I rushed out to buy it from the Lego store on the day of release. I had such a great time putting it together and as I found in my review, it not only looks great but has some fun “play features” too.

Today it’s in the Amazon Prime Day sale for 24% off, making it under £54, which is the cheapest I’ve seen it since release in January. For the hours of playing time and the beauty of it on the shelf I’m even tempted to get another one – it would also make a fantastic present for the photographer friend in your life.

I’ve also got my eye on the Lego Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera, which is an old-fashioned cine camera to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney. It also comes with a set of cute minifigures too – I reckon it’ll look top-notch next to my Lego Polaroid. Right now that’s available for a whopping 31% off – again the cheapest I’ve ever seen it. Sadly these deals appear to be UK only.

The temptation is strong here!

