The results of the final round of our prestigious Amateur Photographer of the Year competition are in! Andrew Robertson wins the top place in this round with a minimalist image of a swimmer. Meanwhile, Elliot Legg came first place in the Young APOY competition. Here are the top 10 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Ten, Open, with comments by the AP team and our guest judge

For the first time, this year we decided to have a round that was completely open, in which there were no restrictions whatsoever on subject matter. The entries were as varied and creative as we had hoped they would be, and as it had the potential to be a tricky category to judge, given the wide-ranging nature of the styles and subjects, we called upon two guest judges to help us. We hope you enjoy the results of this round, and that you have been as inspired by this year’s APOY as much as we have.

APOY Round Ten, Open Results

Winner, APOY Open, Andrew Robertson, UK 100pts

Canon EOS R5, 24-240mm at 47mm, 1/40sec at f/8, ISO 200

Image: Andrew Robertson

With this clever image, Andrew has played with our sense of perspective. Although logic tells us we should be looking down on this scene, somehow we know we’re looking up instead. The composition is spot on, with the blue stripe slicing diagonally through the image, flanked by the blank white sky. It really is simplicity at its best – something that is emphasised by the balanced square crop, and the placement of the swimmer in the centre of the frame. The slightly bleached-out tones keep things light and airy, and complement the overall approach.

2. Gavin Rampling, UK 90pts

Canon EOS 70D, 17-50mm at 19mm, 1/250sec at f/2.8, ISO 100

Image: Gavin Rampling

Guest judge Maria Falconer says: ‘Scrolling through the entries to Amateur Photographer of the Year, this image immediately caught my eye. Simultaneously loud, fragile, amusing and confusing, it contains a rich mix of ingredients that are impossible to resist. ‘The subject matter is simply presented in shades of white, grey and yellow; a minimalist approach that creates a strong geometric design. The circle is key, a highly effective recurring motif that draws us into its colourful concentric formations. A bold yellow rectangle foregrounds the subject and lends weight to the delicate daisy hue. And the grey ellipse slices into the scene, disrupting the regularity and dividing the symmetry. Visually, the effect is striking. ‘But it’s not the daisies, the composition or the sharp colour scheme that gives this picture its captivating allure. That’s down to the imagination of the maker who has made a unique and powerful photograph – congratulations on a superb job.’

3. Andy Holloway, UK 80pts

Nikon D750, 24mm, 1/160sec at f/3.2, ISO 200

Image: Andy Holloway

Andy has shown us an excellent reportage image here. Despite the bright colours, our eye in fact goes straight to the expressions on the faces of the three jockeys and the dynamic between them. Although none of them is looking at the camera, there’s still a powerful connection between subject and viewer, and the anticipation of their coming race is palpable (the clean silks and jodhpurs the giveaway that the race hasn’t yet been run). Andy has made excellent use of the doorway to frame the shot tightly. Now all we’re left asking is what the result of the race was!

Andy was our highest camera club scorer in this round

4. Julia Martin, UK 70pts

Sony A7R Mark III, 24-70mm, 1/2sec at f/11, ISO 100

Image: Julia Martin

A well-crafted still-life image is a very pleasing thing, and the flat-lay approach requires precision and patience as well as creativity. Julia clearly possesses all these skills in abundance. She has considered not only the placement of the spoons, which appear almost like notes on a musical stave, but also the balance of the spices’ colours and where they should be placed. The bright yellow turmeric is the perfect choice for the centre of the frame, as our eye goes straight to it, and it is enclosed by harmonising tones either side. There’s also bags of texture to this shot, and we can almost smell the heady spices, too. It’s an image that hits more than one of our senses, and is all the stronger for that.

5. Lynn Fraser, UK 60pts

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 50mm, 1/400sec at f/2.8, ISO 400

Image: Lynn Fraser

This wonderfully direct portrait earned Lynn enough points to jump to the top of the leaderboard and win this year’s APOY – congratulations! By taking such an apparently simple approach to the image, Lynn gives the viewer the opportunity to really study the Suri tribe member’s expression, facial adornments, modificatons and headdress, while the ultra-plain background means there are no distractions. We are left wanting to know more about this woman and her story, which is what any good portrait should do.

6. Peyman Naderi, Iran 50pts

Nikon D750, 105mm, 1/160sec at f/8, ISO 100

Image: Peyman Naderi

Peyman’s portraits are always stunningly executed. This image is no exception, and its nod to surrealism leaves much open to interpretation. The swirl of the chiffon echoes that of the fish’s fins and tail, while that same sense of fragility contrasts with the harder texture of the model’s hat and the inscrutable expression and pose. Peyman states he is exploring the idea that ‘we do not have the slightest clue that we are walking in the wrong direction’. It’s a picture to spend time with, so we reach our own conclusions about it.

7. Leo Dequet Norway 45pts

Fujifilm X-T50, 55-200mm at 200mm, 1/60sec at f/8, ISO 250

Image: Leo Dequet

One of the best things about having an eye for a picture is that you spot things that non-photographers would probably walk straight past. This appealing vignette is one such example. The way in which the three unassuming pigeons have placed themselves on the ledges looks almost deliberate, while cropping so that the white and dark grey sections are divided exactly 50:50 works very well indeed. It could almost be a black & white image barring the pink of the pigeons’ legs. A little tweaking so that all lines are perfectly straight is the kind of attention to detail that elevates such an apparently simple image into the top ten.

8. Julia Martin, UK 0pts

Sony A7R Mark V, 20-70mm at 24mm, 1/200sec at f/7.1, ISO 640

Image: Julia Martin

Guest judge Ben Brain says: ‘For me, this lovely image has wonderful echoes of the New Topographics. Much of their work spoke to humanity’s relationship with the environment and landscape, often looking at suburban and urban development as a subject for their photography. This solitary tree, nearly bare, set against the stark, minimal concrete backdrop, could also be read as a symbol of resilience against urban sprawl and the fragile balance between nature and human development.

One of the New Topographics, the American photographer Robert Adams eloquently wrote in his book Beauty in Photography that most “successful” images need to work on three levels: geography, autobiography and metaphor. He made the point that in isolation of one another, these characteristics can make an image boring, self-indulgent or pretentious but when working together, in harmony, they can create an image with depth, substance and meaning.

The high-key tones and minimal composition evoke a reflective mood. The confident and accomplished image has both personal and universal vibes and perhaps could be seen as using Adams’ trio of characteristics.’

9. Theororus Alfred de Haan, Spain 35pts

Sony A700, 20mm, 1/100sec at f/8, ISO 200

Image: Theororus Alfred de Haan

There is a glorious energy to this image that is rarely seen in architectural photography. The golden colours are instantly uplifting, contrasting as they do with the cooler blue-white areas, and the irregularity of the lines manage to be dynamic without being confusing. Like a lesson in geometry, within this shot we have quadrilaterals and multiple triangles, all of which come together in a way that allows our eye to travel around the image repeatedly.

10. Neil Johansson, UK 30pts

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, 28mm, 1/3200sec at f/5, ISO 500

Image: Neil Johansson

Like the opening scene from a 1940s film noir, this image leaves us imagining that some crime is about to be committed – and that Humphrey Bogart is about to enter stage left. The way in which it plays with scale, with the three umbrella silhouettes dwarfing the shadowy figure in the bottom left of the frame, manages to be compelling without being confusing. A hugely atmospheric photograph.

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2024, Open Winner

Elliot Legg, UK 100pts

Sony A7 Mark III, 28-70mm at 28mm, 1/125sec at f/4.5, ISO 6400

Image: Elliot Legg

No fewer than five judges awarded this image first place – and understandably so. It’s an intriguing shot that leaves us with more questions than answers. Who is the woman in the chair? Why is there a bottle of Domestos by her feet? Is she playing, reading or hiding from the camera? Elliot has done an excellent job of capturing a moment that will long stay in the memory. Great work.

Camera club competition

Steven Pinniger UK 10pts

Fujifilm X-T3, 16-55mm at 55mm, 1/125sec at f/11, ISO 160

Image: Steven Pinniger

We end this year’s camera clubs competition with an image from a member of the runaway winners – Plymouth Camera Club. It’s the creativity, ingenuity and skill of images such as Steven’s that has propelled the club to the top of the leaderboard, allowing them to win by such an enormous margin. Huge congratulations go to all the members who took part. We look forward to seeing what everyone comes up with next year!

The 2024 leaderboards

We are finally at the end of this year’s APOY – and what a finish. After round nine, Lynn Fraser was in third place overall. Thanks to being awarded 60 points this round, she has ended up in first place and the overall winner. Congratulations to her, and to Sara Jazbar, who held on to the top spot

for so long, only to be pipped at the last moment. In Young APOY, Lucy Monckton wins for the second time with her excellent and consistent approach, while Plymouth Camera Club are the runaway winners of our camera clubs category. Congratulations to all!

