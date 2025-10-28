When Romanian photographer Mihaela Noroc published The Atlas of Beauty in 2017, she offered the world an antidote to stereotypes: portraits of women in more than fifty countries, each image a statement of dignity and individuality. The book became an international bestseller earning Noroc a global following.

Eight years later, she has returned with a more urgent sequel. The Power of Women, published earlier this year, builds on the humanist spirit of her first book but channels it into something bolder, a celebration of women whose influence is reshaping the world. The project took Noroc across the globe and into countless communities and lives.

Ragga is a firefighter and explorer. – Reykjavík, Iceland. Image credit: Mihaela Noroc

She says, ’After Atlas of Beauty I didn’t want to repeat myself. Beauty is wonderful, but I felt the need to show something stronger, to photograph women who are actually changing things, not only inspiring but acting. Women of Power is about influence, but also about courage and resilience.’

Atlas to Power

Noroc’s first project began almost by accident. In her twenties she left a career in media production, travelling the globe on a shoestring with a camera and an instinct to connect. The Atlas of Beauty emerged from those encounters: environmental portraits of women in their everyday surroundings, photographed with natural light and an empathetic eye.

Evelina is a reindeer herder, continuning the ancient tradition of her family. – Glen, Sweden. Image Credit: Mihaela Noroc

The success of that book brought opportunities but also a responsibility. ‘I wanted to show women not only as beautiful, but as powerful.’ She adds, ‘Power for me is not only politics or money. It can be the mother raising children alone, the teacher who inspires a generation, the woman who survives a war and still smiles. These are forms of power we rarely celebrate.’

The Power of Women follows a similar visual approach, soft natural light and shallow depth of field harmonises the eclectic characters encountered along the way but the stories are more layered. Many of her subjects are changemakers: ‘In Afghanistan I photographed a young journalist who keeps reporting despite constant threats. She told me, ‘If we stop telling the truth, they win. I will never forget her strength.’ Another encounter resonates, ’In Peru a grandmother running a tiny bakery told me, “Power is making bread every morning so my grandchildren can study.” That sentence stayed with me more than any speech of a politician.’

Payao has been selling food in this floating market for more than fifty years – Damnoen Saduak, Thailand. Image Credit: Mihaela Noroc

Years in the making

Michaela Noroc worked in the field for the new book over several years, a marathon of travel, research and patient trust-building. She worked largely alone or with minimal support, juggling logistics, cash flow and creative direction. ‘There were moments when I wondered if I could finish. Funding was always a challenge and I spent long periods away from family. But every time I met another incredible woman, I knew I had to keep going.’

Research and planning are vital to a project of this scale. Before each journey, Noroc spends weeks online reading local news, following grassroots organisations and scanning social media to identify women whose stories deserve to be heard. She contacts NGOs, journalists and small community groups in advance to help with introductions, but keeps her itinerary loose enough to allow for chance encounters. Some of her favourite portraits, she says, began with a conversation on a bus or a meeting in a market. Travelling mostly alone, she double-checks contacts and arranges trusted drivers when necessary, balancing careful preparation with the serendipity that keeps her work alive.

Motherhood

‘It was so difficult to make this second book. I became a mother, then the pandemic came, it was very complicated. At some point the publisher even said maybe the world doesn’t need this book anymore. But I knew I had to finish it.’

This moment of doubt was fleeting, she decided – when practical, to take her daughter with her. ‘The greatest challenge was balancing my role as a mother with my role as a traveller. In recent years, I made every effort to work on the project while bringing my daughter with me whenever possible. Being with her every day in the beginning was essential to me and I knew how much she needed me as well.’

Mihaela Noroc has travelled to over 100 countries in her quest to capture the beauty and power of women

She adds, ’The first time I had to leave her behind felt agonising. It happened during a trip near a war zone. I remember hearing gunfire while photographing women there, but the hardest part was being separated from my daughter for the first time.’

‘I didn’t deliberately photograph more mothers, but when I met women with difficult jobs, like a mountain guide in Iceland Aho said, “Now I have to come back to my child.” Those conversations stayed with me.’

Simplicity of kit

To focus on these challenges her kit remained refreshingly simple and sometimes forgettable. ‘I’ve used a Canon 5D Mark IV for most of the project. It’s not the newest camera but it’s reliable and it can handle everything from the Sahara to Siberia.’ She continues, ’My favourite lens is the 50mm f/1.4. It’s light, discreet and lets me work close, which is important for intimacy. Sometimes I use the 35mm for wider context, but 50mm feels like the natural eye.’

Noor is a carpenter – Baghdad, Iraq. Image Credit: Mihaela Noroc

During our interview she has to leave to check what camera is currently in her bag, a Sony Alpha 5-series body and jokes about not remembering the exact number. It’s paired mainly with a 40mm lens, and occasionally an 85mm.

For most of the journey she favoured portability and natural light over elaborate setups. ‘I never travel with lights or reflectors. Natural light is part of the story. It keeps the atmosphere real and makes people feel relaxed. Because I travel alone, my kit has to fit in one small backpack. Camera, two lenses, a few batteries, that’s it. Less gear means more conversation. For me the most important equipment is conversation,’ she says with a smile. ‘The camera is just the final step.’

In a conservative country where sports are seen as a taboo for girls, Khadra is changing the norm. – Hargeisa, Somaliland. Image Credit: Mihaela Noroc

Stories behind the portraits

Power, in Noroc’s lexicon, is not limited to politics or wealth. It’s the determination of that grandmother running a small business in rural Peru, the courage of a young journalist reporting under threat, the resilience of women rebuilding after war.

One encounter that stayed with her was Marzieh’s from Iran. ‘She is an incredible woman who was the victim of an acid attack but found the strength to overcome the pain and fight to prevent such attacks on other women. I clearly remember her crying as she recounted the day of the attack. Yet, she insisted on sharing her entire story to raise awareness and help stop such tragedies from recurring. At the end, she smiled because she knew that her voice could inspire change and give hope to others.’

Marzieh found the strength to overcome her suffering and fight so this would never happen to another woman. – Isfahan, Iran. Image Credit: Mihaela Noroc

‘All my encounters have taught me to see success differently than what society often defines. What I’ve learned from the women I’ve met is that there are countless ways to live a successful and fulfilled life. It’s not about the magnitude or fame of your accomplishments, it’s about staying true to yourself and following your heart. Whether you’re a renowned female climber conquering the highest peaks on Earth or an unknown mother dedicating yourself to your children, both are great achievements.’

What next

Mihaela isn’t leaving The Atlas of Beauty behind, but her main focus now is a new book celebrating women from her homeland. After topping 100 countries, she is turning her lens inward to document the women of Romania and neighbouring Moldova, where she was born, describing the project as a ’small reunification.’

Approaching familiar territory with the fresh perspective gained from photographing abroad, she plans to travel widely within both countries, taking her time to gather stories over the next few years while continuing to add new portraits to The Atlas of Beauty.

Yasmeen Al Maimani is the first woman in Saudi Arabia to become a commercial airline pilot. – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Mihaela Noroc

Lessons and legacy

Noroc’s portraits combine documentary observation with painterly calm. She spends hours talking before ever lifting the camera, searching for the small gestures that reveal character. ‘I never want to steal a photograph. It’s always a collaboration.’

The result is a book that feels both intimate and universal. At a time when women’s rights face new pressures worldwide, The Power of Women is both celebration and call to action. ‘These women taught me that power is often invisible. It’s in kindness, in persistence, in small victories that change the world quietly.’

At eighty-six years old, Wirginia is an experienced DJ with hundreds of shows under her belt. – Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland. Image Credit: Mihaela Noroc

The Power of Women is published by Particular Books, Hardcover, 352 pages

