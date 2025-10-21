Sony users listen upViltrox has announced a fast 85mm AF prime for Sony E mount for well under $300

Another week, another new Viltrox lens, or so it seems. This time, the industrious Chinese maker has rolled out the AF 85mm F2.0 EVO FE lens for full-frame Sony E mount cameras. Weighing only 340 grams, this is Viltrox’s smallest and lightest full-frame 85mm lens.

As a keen portrait and travel photographer, I am really tempted to buy this lens. Experience has taught me that 85mm is a great focal length for street portraits, nicely blurring out the background without having to push a lens into somebody’s face, and this Viltrox lens is nice and light.

That f/2.0 aperture will also come in useful for lots of other genres too.

Other noteworthy features include 10 lens elements in eight groups, with resolution peaking between f/4 and f/5.6, according to Viltrox. The new 85mm lens includes an STM stepping motor for fast and quiet autofocus, along with a function button, click switch, and AF/MF selector.

The minimum focussing distance, meanwhile, is 0.74 metres, and a rubber-sealed lens mount provides resistance to light rain and dust. Available now for a competitive $261/£265 – which is a great price when you consider how much use you could get out of this lens.

Buy Now

AF 85mm F2.0 EVO FE lens sample images (from Viltrox)

Viltrox 85mm lens
Viltrox 85mm lens
Viltrox 85mm lens