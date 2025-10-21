Sony users listen up – Viltrox has announced a fast 85mm AF prime for Sony E mount for well under $300



Another week, another new Viltrox lens, or so it seems. This time, the industrious Chinese maker has rolled out the AF 85mm F2.0 EVO FE lens for full-frame Sony E mount cameras. Weighing only 340 grams, this is Viltrox’s smallest and lightest full-frame 85mm lens.

As a keen portrait and travel photographer, I am really tempted to buy this lens. Experience has taught me that 85mm is a great focal length for street portraits, nicely blurring out the background without having to push a lens into somebody’s face, and this Viltrox lens is nice and light.

That f/2.0 aperture will also come in useful for lots of other genres too.

Other noteworthy features include 10 lens elements in eight groups, with resolution peaking between f/4 and f/5.6, according to Viltrox. The new 85mm lens includes an STM stepping motor for fast and quiet autofocus, along with a function button, click switch, and AF/MF selector.

The minimum focussing distance, meanwhile, is 0.74 metres, and a rubber-sealed lens mount provides resistance to light rain and dust. Available now for a competitive $261/£265 – which is a great price when you consider how much use you could get out of this lens.

AF 85mm F2.0 EVO FE lens sample images (from Viltrox)