AP contributor, Festival of Photography: Documentary panelist and award-winning photographer Edmond Terakopian invites you on a week-long street photography workshop with fellow press photographer Steve Simon. Taking place 6-12 July, the Passionate Street Photography Workshop London comes with a packed schedule around London and a chance to create competition worthy images!

Now in it’s fourth year, this photography workshop is suitable for photographers of all levels and experience. Participants can expect a small group (maximum 8 photographers), hands-on guidance, one-to-one tuition and constructive feedback.

The workshop will be based from Fujifilm House of Photography, near the hustle and bustle of Covent Garden with visits to one or more of the following: The Photographer’s Gallery, The V&A (Victoria & Albert Museum) Photography Gallery, the Michael Hoppen Gallery and some surprise venues.

The packed itinerary includes photographing the usual touristic headliners where tons of action takes place: the Tower of London, Trafalgar Square, the walk from London Bridge along the South Bank towards Houses of Parliament, St. Paul’s and, the busy Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square at night. Plus, you will explore some of the vibrant, eclectic local places like: Billingsgate Fish Market, Portobello Road, Camden Town, Brixton, East End & Brick Lane, Greenwich, and Old Royal Navy College.

For more information see here.

Passionate Street Photography Workshop London: Pricing

Total Cost: USD $3,250

Deposit: USD $99.00

Price includes tuition (instruction and critique), gallery admissions, local transportation & two dinners, one on one zoom session and pre & post workshop zoom lectures.

You will need to book a flight (or other transportation) to and from your hometown as well as your accommodations.

“The London workshop was FABULOUS! I have taken other workshops and this was one of the best. Steve and Ed spend a lot of one to one time with each participant and it really helped. I am a shy street photographer who was also grappling to “ get comfortable” with my camera…. There was no pressure to get the best shot- as sometimes can be the case in some photography workshops. The guys shared their time generously. I got great shots- learned tons and met a really fun group of folks. Ed knows London and found us some great spots and wonderful restaurants. I would highly recommend the London workshop as well as any of Steve’s workshops.” – Michele Russell

Image: Edmond Terakopian

Festival of Photography: Documentary

We are delighted Edmond will be joining our Festival of Photography: Documentary tribute to Sebastião Salgado panel talk on Saturday 9 August. Chaired by AP’s Nigel Atherton, Edmond will be speaking alongside Salgado’s agent Neil Burgess and, friend and Magnum colleague Ian Berry.

You can save over 30% on tickets until 30 June with our Early Bird offer. Full-day tickets with access to all activities are just £25.99!

Read about our first event, Festival of Outdoor Photography here.

About Edmond Terakopian

The Daily Mirror newspaper named Edmond Terakopian as the author of one of the world’s most iconic photographs, referring to a photograph from the July 7th terrorist bombings in London. One of these photographs was selected for “100 Photos of the 21st Century: Editions de la Martiniere” book.

He started as a photojournalist in 1989, working his way up through the regional papers, national newspapers, magazines and international news agencies. He’s a multi award-winning photographer and film maker, being named the British Press Awards Photographer of the Year and also winning third place in the Spot News category of the prestigious World Press Photo contest.

To date (2020) he has amassed well over 60 awards and nominations for his photography and film making. He has also participated in several group and solo exhibitions, exhibiting in 88 cities worldwide.

About Steve Simon

Steve Simon is an award-winning documentary photographer and author of five critically acclaimed photography books including The Passionate Photographer, which was chosen as one of Amazon’s “Top Ten Art and Photography Books.”

He has photographed on assignment in more than 40 countries and his work has been published in the New York Times Magazine, Mother Jones, Colors, Life, Time, Le Monde, Harpers, Macleans, Walrus and many others.

Steve is best known for his work focusing on the human condition, capturing life as he encounters it. He shines a light on important subjects and issues using the power of photography in the hope of facilitating positive change. His documentary work has been featured in solo shows across the globe. Visa Pour L’Image in Perpignan, France has showcased Steve’s work three times. His post 9/11 work Empty Sky has been published by Life Books and a complete set of prints from that project was acquired by the 9/11 Memorial Museum for their permanent collection. His most recent book project (in progress) is on the American Political Convention.

More news:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.