Leica has announced its best-ever financial results while also unveiling a Leica M11 camera and Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens in ultra-classy glossy black

For its 2023/2024 financial year, Leica recorded revenues of 554 million euros, up 14% year on year. They will be popping the champagne corks at Leica HQ in Wetzlar, Germany, as it is best fiscal year in the almost 100-year history of the company, with its core photography business driving the increase.

Leica Camera CEO Matthias Harsch

‘Our products “Made in Germany” satisfy the market’s growing demands for a premium and sustainable premium brand experience,’ said Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG.

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the appearance of the Leica I on the market – the first Leica 35 mm camera to be produced in a series.

Leica M11: paint it (glossy) black

Leica is releasing the M11 rangefinder camera and the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens in the sought-after ‘Glossy Black’ paint finish, too.

‘First seen in 1962’s Leica M3, the glossy black paint finish is the purest and strongest expression of the classic Leica look, as, through years of frequent use, the camera finish evolves, partly exposing the brass that lies beneath,’ said the company. ‘Little by little, this creates a distinctive patina that tells each user’s individual story.’

The M11 and Noctilux lens in glossy black

The camera’s brass top plate, dials and on/off switch feature the glossy black paint finish, whilst additional touches include “Leica” engraved on the top plate and a glossy silver chromed shutter button, a nod to the historic M-Camera, as well as intricate cross knurling on the time and ISO dials. The iconic red dot has been removed, however. The new lens features a round lens hood, front and rear lens caps with a glossy black paint finish, and a red ‘feet’ scale.

The Leica M11 Glossy Black and Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens are available from Leica stores worldwide and at the Leica Online Store for £7,900.00/$9,195.00 and £6,900.00/$8,295.00 respectively.

Don’t forget to check out our review of the company’s somewhat more affordable Leica Q3 43 compact camera. You get a superb lens as well!



