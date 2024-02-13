We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the ‘Photogenic’ challenge.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Entering is a great chance to promote your photography and gain new fans. Also, if you’re looking for cool AI art generators, check out GuruShots’ newest app AI Art Master.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top photographer

Luís Ribeiro 100, Portugal

Top Photo Winner

Binyamin ©©, Israel

Guru’s Top Pick Winner

Kuldeep Prkash Singh, India
Agnes Brunner, Hungary
Paweł Karczewski, Poland
Krystian Pszczola, Poland
Sanja Ristivojevic, United Arab Emirates
Aurelijus, Lithuania
Virgil Seger, United States
Tatiana Serova, Great Britain
Paolo Barozzi, Italy
Martina Herstusova. Czechia
Andrey Bogachev, Latvia
Johno Johnson, Great Britain
Simona L. Neumann, Romania
michaelwidmer, United States
Saša Josip Milec, Croatia
Valter Gallo, Italy

 