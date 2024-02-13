We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the ‘Photogenic’ challenge.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Entering is a great chance to promote your photography and gain new fans. Also, if you’re looking for cool AI art generators, check out GuruShots’ newest app AI Art Master.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos.

Top photographer

Luís Ribeiro 100, Portugal

Top Photo Winner

Binyamin ©©, Israel

Guru’s Top Pick Winner

Kuldeep Prkash Singh, India

Agnes Brunner, Hungary

Paweł Karczewski, Poland

Krystian Pszczola, Poland

Sanja Ristivojevic, United Arab Emirates

Aurelijus, Lithuania

Virgil Seger, United States

Tatiana Serova, Great Britain

Paolo Barozzi, Italy

Martina Herstusova. Czechia

Andrey Bogachev, Latvia

Johno Johnson, Great Britain

Simona L. Neumann, Romania

michaelwidmer, United States

Saša Josip Milec, Croatia