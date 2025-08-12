Kodak, a name synonymous with popular photography and mass-market cameras in the 20th century, is warning investors that it might not be able to continue as a going concern.

It’s already shaping up as a bad week for Kodak, with the storied company’s share price plunging nearly 25% during trading in New York. The share-price tumble came after it issued an earnings report that bleakly stated the company lacks the “committed financing or available liquidity” to pay its debts, which amount to an eye-watering $500 million.

‘These conditions raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,’ Kodak warned investors.

Kodak: not dead yet

So does this mean that Kodak is about to bite the dust? Not necessarily. The plan is to use funds which will become available after it stops paying into a pension plan to reduce the debt mountain, and the company said it expected to be able to complete the ‘funds reversion’ by December. Kodak plans to focus on reducing costs and converting investments into long-term growth for the rest of this year.

‘In the second quarter, Kodak continued to make progress against our long-term plan despite the challenges of an uncertain business environment,’ CEO Jim Continenza said in the earnings report.

Staying on a more positive note, Kodak also said it would not be unduly affected by US trade tariffs, as most of its film and printer inks are made stateside.

It’s important to note here that the current range of Kodak PixPro digital compacts are manufactured and sold by JK Imaging Ltd., a separate company that licenses the Kodak brand. They remain a popular budget choice, particularly in Japan

Kodak’s PixPro cameras are now made by a separate company under license

Kodak: a camera industry soap opera