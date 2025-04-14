SPONSORED

You’ve likely spent quite a lot on your mirrorless camera and lenses, so it’s worth checking that your insurance works for you.



They say insurance only becomes interesting when you need it, but The Insurance Emporium has some bespoke policies for photographers of all levels, from amateurs to professionals. Good things happen in The Insurance Emporium – enjoy a 25% introductory discount* on new policy purchases!

Preparing properly for the worst

It’s a horrible sinking feeling. Your phone beeps to tell you that the car alarm has gone off so you dash back to the car park, but it’s too late. The rear window is shattered and the camera bag that you thought was safely stashed in the back is nowhere to be seen. It’s a sad fact of life that nasty things happen, which is why you should consider protecting your belongings with insurance.

If you’ve not got around to sorting out proper insurance yet, don’t panic. The Insurance Emporium offers cover for a wide range of popular interests and for photographers, videographers and content creators, there are two types of policy: Amateur and Semi-Professional, and Professional.

The Amateur and Semi-Professional policies are aimed at photographers with under £25k of equipment and earn less than 50% of their income from imaging work. Cover includes theft, loss or accidental damage (including from an unattended vehicle**), new for old, worldwide cover, and more.

The Professional photography policies, aimed at people who earn more from their photography and have up to £50k worth of kit have the same core benefits but also include accidental portfolio damage, props and professional indemnity.

The Insurance Emporium offers policies for professional image-makers with cover that includes theft, professional indemnity, public liability and worldwide cover.

Tweak with optional benefits

The Insurance Emporium offers specialist camera insurance and a wide selection of optional benefits to tweak your policy further to suit you. For example, with modern content creation involving so much more than just cameras and lenses, one additional option is cover for gadgets and mobile phones.

Similarly, for adventure photographers who are risking their kit in challenging situations there’s the option to cover their helmet, sports and action cameras.

Adventure content creators and photographers put their kit at risk every time they go out in their pursuit of excitement, so having the security of a camera policy from The Insurance Emporium makes perfect sense.

Finding out more

To discuss your requirements and get a no-strings quote phone The Insurance Emporium on 03300 243 100 or click here. The website has full details of the different types of cover, the many options and the cost and there’s a 25% introductory discount for new customers.

With the choice of two policies, including cover for theft and loss, worldwide cover and a range of optional benefits, The Insurance Emporium is the ideal starting point in your quest for photographic insurance for you. Join many happy snappers at The Insurance Emporium!

.