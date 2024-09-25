Intrepid Camera have announced the 150mm F6.3 Cooke Triplet, a lens, as well as an electronic shutter for large format film cameras to celebrate the Brighton-based large format camera manufacturer’s tenth birthday.

The project is now live on Kickstarter, with delivery estimated to begin in February 2025. The lens is priced at £189 while the electronic shutter starts at £289 and can be bought as part of several bundles, with the lens or an Intrepid Camera large format camera.

The Intrepid Camera lens for large format film cameras. Photo: Intrepid Camera.

Key specifications of the Intrepid Lens

150mm f6.3

Sharp across the image at f16 & f22

Beautiful bokeh at f6.3

Compatible with All Copal/Compur 0 Size Shutters

M29.5 x 05 Threaded Barrels

Easily covers 4×5 with a total Image Circle of 194mm (Infinity @ f22)

Front filter thread size M40.5 x 0.5

62º Field of View

Multi Coated

Intrepid Camera electronic shutter. Photo: Intrepid Camera.

Key specifications of the Intrepid I-0 Shutter

Compatible with all large format cameras and all Copal 0 lenses

Shutter speeds from ∞ to 1/125th

Aperture range from f4.0 to f64 (maximum iris diameter 24.5mm)

Reliable and repeatable shutter speeds

Front lens thread M29.5 x 0.5

Rear lens thread M29.5 x 0.5

Lens board mounting thread M32.5 x 0.5

Lens Board Hole 34.6mm

5 Blade Shutter, 7 Blade Iris

Weighs 400g (with Intrepid Lens + Controller)

From Intrepid Camera:

Intrepid I-0 Shutter

Unlike traditional manual shutters all of the settings are now dialled in on the controller, think of it like a super smart cable release with a screen! Features include being compatible with all Copal 0 size lenses, shutter speeds from as long as you want to 1/125th and a self-timer! Exposure made easy, just set your target aperture and ISO to get live EV readings so you don’t have to keep going back to your light meter.

Never waste a sheet of film again with our handy shutter-open warning. Compatible with all modern flash equipment via the built-in 3.5mm jack and you can even control the shutter directly from your PC/Mac which is very useful for studio setups.

Amazing battery life via user changeable battery (you could have a few charged batteries in your bag just incase when using it out in the field). Fast charging via USB-C, a weatherproof aluminium body and super bright screen make the shutter and controller easy to use in the studio and on

location.

Intrepid 150mm f6.3 Lens

A compact and lightweight Cooke triplet design, our lens has a focal length of 150mm, a maximum aperture of f6.3, which is roughly equivalent to f1.8 on your 35mm camera, and enough image circle for tilt/shift movement – one of the unique selling points of large format.

If you know a little about lens design, you’ll know that the Cooke triplet corrects for the main optical aberrations; above f11, there’s excellent sharpness throughout the image, or a nice bokeh when used wide open at f6.3. It renders colours beautifully, making it an excellent all-rounder and a great addition to anyone’s kit.

We went through so many design variations and so much research before settling on this lens, we are so happy with the results it really is a beautiful little lens with a classic character we know you are going to love.

Important disclaimer: Please ensure you read full terms and conditions on the Kickstarter website, as well as full details of the projects before parting with any money. On Kickstarter, you are not buying a product, but supporting a campaign that may (or may not) deliver a product. Kickstarter provide no warranty, or conditions of merchantability, or fitness for a particular use. This post does not include any kind of recommendation or endorsement of the product. Always remember, if something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.