Although the Instax SQ6 is now a few years old, for my money I still think it’s one of the best you can buy. Anything from Instax is almost guaranteed to be better than most other instant brands, too. And on this Amazon Prime Day, you can pick it up for a bit of a bargain.

The SQ6 was the first all-analogue square model from Instax, and that’s what makes it so much fun. It’s also simple to use, so you can just pick it up and get started straightaway.

With the Instax Square film, you get to relive retro days of old with a classic film shape, and you also get much more in the frame than you would with the Instax Mini, without it being as unwieldy as an Instax Wide model. In short, that’s why I love the SQ6 so much.

Right now, you can pick it up for under £95 in the Amazon Prime Day UK sale, which makes for nearly 25% off. The savings are even greater in the US, where it’s 32% off, at just $89. There is just one caveat – it’s not available in every colour. The good news is you can get it in the super-sweet Blush Gold (UK click here/US click here), as well as the more staid Pearl White (UK only), for the deal price. I reckon that’s a good compromise, and with the money you save, you can pick up some film to go with it too.

I’ve already got the Blush Gold version myself, but I’m tempted to get one of these to sit next to it on my shelf – not only does it take great Instax shots, but the SQ6 looks super cute too, even if you don’t really use it for it’s intended purpose…

