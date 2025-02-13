OM System, the company formerly known as Olympus, is attracting a lot of interest at the moment with its new OM-3, but you can get some great deals on its older cameras too.

We say ‘older’ but these cameras are still very, very capable, a case in point being the OM System OM-5. It’s now squeezing in under the magic $1000 mark thanks to this deal on Amazon US.

As we said in our original review, the OM System OM-5 packs a big punch, offering advanced photo features, improved image stabilisation, excellent JPEG output with exceptionally pleasing colour, IP53 weather-sealing and updated video features.

OM System OM-5 in use with 12-45mm F4 PRO lens. Photo credit: Jeremy Waller

Yes it’s Micro Four Thirds rather than full-frame, but high image resolution is definitely not everything (and you get a lot of camera for your money as well as access to lots of great-value lenses).

OM System OM-5 key features

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

Check out other great deals on the camera below and don’t miss our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.