While there is now a wide range of subscription-free photo-editing programs, Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop are still the market leaders.

Adobe announced two more AI-powered editing features for Lightroom and Camera Raw at the recent Adobe MAX Japan show, Adaptive Profiles and Distraction Removal.

Adaptive Profiles, available now for all versions of Lightroom (including mobile), uses AI to analyse and adjust tones and colours in your images. ‘The effect is as if the AI had changed Exposure, Shadows, Highlights, Color Mixer, Curves, and other controls for you,’ says Adobe, ‘although the actual controls stay in their original neutral position.’

Adaptive Profiles in action

Zapping distractions gets even easier in Lightroom

Distraction Removal, which is available as an early access feature in Camera Raw before ‘coming soon’ to Lightroom, is a self-explanatory feature that detects and removes common distractions in your photos like unwanted people. A similar feature was announced for Photoshop back in October.

This promises to be a big time saver, particularly for street and travel photographers – with the best will in the world, it’s sometimes very hard to totally control what appears in the background of your shots.

Distraction removal also becomes easier

Other additions include faster link generation for sharing in Lightroom Mobile and a new Focus Point Selection tool in Lightroom Classic, enabling users to change the camera’s AF mode and AF point in the Tether Live View window. Another useful addition is easier duplicate removal in your photo library.

For details on these and other updates and performance improvements, see here.