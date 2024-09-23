Unless you only shoot in one specific genre that requires a particular set of camera specs – pro sport, for example – buying an ‘all rounder’ makes a lot of sense, and one of the best mirrorless all-rounders has now fallen in price.

We are talking about the Nikon Z6 II, a full-frame camera I am quite familiar with, having used it extensively on a trip to Thailand a few years ago. So yes, it’s not a new release, dating from 2020, but don’t be put off by the fact that it is four years old.

The Nikon Z6 II is now available on Amazon UK at a great price, so here’s a recap of its best features, and a link to the deal. Essentially, the Nikon Z6 II is a very solid all rounder for enthusiasts, but is much more than a jack of all trades and master of none.

Nikon Z6 II with 50mm f1.8 lens. Photo credit: Richard Sibley

Take for example its large, sharp viewfinder, sturdy build quality, rapid 14fps continuous shooting (this camera is fast) and impressive low-light autofocus, not to mention the 5 axis image stabilisation and an ISO performance that keeps noise right down even at higher levels.

Firmware updates have also boosted the video performance, and the Nikon Z6 II can now record 4k video.

Nikon has used the same large, detailed viewfinder as before. Image credit: Richard Sibley

The only real downside for this price is the lack of a fully articled rear screen, but you can work around it without too much grief. I moaned about the menus, too, but Nikon is far from being the only culprit here.

Generally, I found the Nikon Z6 II to be ideal for long-haul travel to a hot country, and while it’s always best to avoid rough handling with any camera, it is definitely built to last, with decent battery life.

Nikon Z6 II key features

24.5MP BSI-CMOS full frame sensor

ISO 50 – 204, 800 (extended)

14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3.2in tilting touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 60p video recording

Amazon UK is selling the Nikon Z6 II for £1,289, which is a great price and a saving of 35%. If you are in the market for a Nikon, and are on a budget, you really can’t go wrong.

Only a few are left at this price, though, so don’t hang about. Check out our guide to the best Nikon Z mount lenses, too.