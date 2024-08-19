In partnership with GuruShots.
We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Light Capture challenge – it’s been really fascinating to see how the entrants have captured light in all its infinite variety.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top photographer

Erik Enrico Ersson, Sweden
Erik Enrico Ersson, Sweden

Top Photo Winner

Eino Evald, Sweden
Eino Evald, Sweden

Guru’s Top Pick

John Santana, Brazil
John Santana, Brazil
Roy Egloff, Switzerland
Roy Egloff, Switzerland
Christine Mogwai, France
Christine Mogwai, France
Herman Waldick, South Africa
Herman Waldick, South Africa
Thom Lutz, United States
Thom Lutz, United States
Efraín Garcia Argumedo, Mexico
Efraín Garcia Argumedo, Mexico
Merete Rotevatn, Norway
Merete Rotevatn, Norway
Bleuxpolaire, France
Bleuxpolaire, France
Susana Belenkova, United States
Susana Belenkova, United States
Paolo Barozzi, Italy
Paolo Barozzi, Italy
Nate Riggins, United States
Nate Riggins, United States
Luis Alberto Rios, Mexico
Luis Alberto Rios, Mexico
Bob Anderson, United States
Bob Anderson, United States
Hisao Fujimoto, Japan
Hisao Fujimoto, Japan
David Samuel dos Santos Sousa, Switzerland
David Samuel dos Santos Sousa, Switzerland

 