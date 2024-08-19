In partnership with GuruShots.

We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Light Capture challenge – it’s been really fascinating to see how the entrants have captured light in all its infinite variety.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top photographer

Erik Enrico Ersson, Sweden

Top Photo Winner

Eino Evald, Sweden

Guru’s Top Pick

John Santana, Brazil

Roy Egloff, Switzerland

Christine Mogwai, France

Herman Waldick, South Africa

Thom Lutz, United States

Efraín Garcia Argumedo, Mexico

Merete Rotevatn, Norway

Bleuxpolaire, France

Susana Belenkova, United States

Paolo Barozzi, Italy

Nate Riggins, United States

Luis Alberto Rios, Mexico

Bob Anderson, United States

Hisao Fujimoto, Japan